Watch: Giants fall to Raiders, 30-6 - live reaction

The New York Giants fell to the Las Vegas Raiders 30-6 and now hold a 2-7 record on the season.

The loss is bad enough, particularly since it looked as though this game was setting up for a Giants’ win. But injuries adding injury to insult, the Giants lost Daniel Jones to a non-contact knee injury on the first play of the second quarter. The Giants’ offense didn’t look good prior to Jones’ injury — at least with the exception of Saquon Barkley’s running — but now the team has to contemplate a season without Jones or Tyrod Taylor.

Chris and Nick react to the Giants’ latest loss.

