Daniel Jones’ knee injury feared to be ‘significant,’ per early reports

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has been ruled out with a knee injury.

He suffered the knee leg injury at the end of the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jones was slow to get up after tripping over Lawrence Cager on the last play of the quarter. The next play he went to the ground while dropping back. He quickly left the field, bringing Tommy DeVito onto the field.

Jones’ injury is feared to be “significant.”

#Giants QB Daniel Jones is feared to have suffered a significant knee injury, potentially a torn ACL based on the initial tests, per me and @MikeGarafolo. He’ll have an MRI to learn the full picture. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 6, 2023

“No update on Daniel,” head coach Brian Daboll said after the game. “Get tests and see where it’s at.”

Daboll said Jones thought he was OK to continue after the first time he went down. On the next play it became apparent he was not. Daboll said Jones had an X-ray at the stadium, with more tests to come.

While it appeared at fist as though Jones injured himself tripping over Cager, replay shown after the play shows Jones’ right knee buckling inward as he scrambled to extend the play. Jones went into the blue medical tent after leaving the field. It’s concerning any time a player goes down with what seems to be a non-contact injury, particularly when a knee appears to be involved and the leg can’t bear weight.

We don’t know anything for sure, but the fear has to be a ligament injury of some kind.

Daniel Jones #NYGiants



Right knee injury



Initial thoughts:



1. Meniscal tear

2. MCL sprain

3. ACL tear (possibly all 3)



Here’s the play ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/X34WifPZEm — Jesse Morse, MD (@DrJesseMorse) November 5, 2023

Dr. David Chao adds that there’s a “significant worry” of an ACL injury based on the injury and how Jones’ leg collapsed on the next play.

He says on Sports Injury Central, “By video, significant worry for right knee ACL tear on the final play of the first quarter - Jones limped off and was checked by medical staff, then came out for the 1st play of the 2nd quarter but his right knee buckled.”

This is not play #DanielJones injured his right knee. Hurt the previous play at end of 1st quarter. Stayed in game and gives out here. See injury play in link here and why fear for ACL: https://t.co/VMi3qjeNUI pic.twitter.com/HcvORcrRc9 — David J. Chao - ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) November 5, 2023

As Giants fans well know, this is Jones’ first game back after missing the previous three games with a neck injury. The Giants also got Andrew Thomas and Evan Neal back from injury this week, giving them their healthiest offensive line since the start of the season. The line had played well to that point in the game, with adequate protection as well as solid run blocking for Saquon Barkley in the run game.

Stay tuned for more on the situation as we get it.

Adoree Jackson ruled out with a concussion

As if the injury to Daniel Jones wasn’t enough, starting cornerback Adoree Jackson was ruled out of the game in the third quarter with a concussion. That leaves rookies Deonte Banks and Tre Hawkins III as well as second year cornerback Cor’Dale Flott as the Giants’ corners for the remainder of the game.

Evan Neal out with ankle injury

After missing two games with a right ankle injury, right tackle Evan Neal was knocked out of the game in the fourth quarter with a left ankle injury.