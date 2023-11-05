Giants-Raiders inactives: Andrew Thomas, Evan Neal in; PK Cade York out

The New York Giants will have star left tackle Andrew Thomas in their lineup for the first time since Week 1 on Sunday afternoon against the Las Vegas Raiders. Thomas, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury, went through pre-game warmups without incident and will be active.

Right tackle Evan Neal, who missed the last two games with an ankle injury, will also play. That means the Giants’ offensive line is intact for the first time since the season-opening game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Reports from early warmups indicate the Giants’ offensive line is likely to be as follows:

LT — Thomas; LG — Justin Pugh; C — John Michael Schmitz; RG — Ben Bredeson; RT — Neal.

Placekicker Cade York, signed to the 53-man roster off the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad on Friday, is inactive. Randy Bullock, added to the practice squad on Thursday and elevated to the active roster for Week 9 on Saturday, will be the kicker.

Giants

RB Jashaun Corbin (hamstring)

OL Sean Harlow

OL Joshua Miles

PK Cade York

DT Jordon Riley

S Gervarrius Owens

Raiders

LB Divine Deablo

QB (3rd) Brian Hoyer

FB Jakob Johnson

LB Luke Masterson

T Thayer Munford

DT Byron Young

DE Isaac Rochell