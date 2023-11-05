Giants-Raiders final score: Giants lose to Raiders, 30-6; lose QB Daniel Jones to knee injury

Any hope for a comeback this season was lost for the New York Giants after quarterback Daniel Jones knee buckled on the first play of the second quarter as the team lost to the Las Vegas Raiders 30-6 on Sunday.

The Giants are 2-7.

Jones appeared to have injured the knee on the last play of the first quarter as he tried to escape the Raiders’ pass rush. The fifth-year pro, just returning from a neck injury that sidelined him for the last three weeks, dropped back to pass to start the second quarter but fell to the ground with out being touched. Jones would be replaced by rookie Tommy DeVito, who was mostly ineffective in replacing the Giants starting quarterback.

Las Vegas ran out to a 24-0 lead at the half as the defense was unable to muster the effort they provided the week before against the New York Jets. Vegas, providing former Giant Antonio Pierce with his first win as an NFL head coach, was led by a ground attack spearheaded by Josh Jacobs, who had 98 yards on 26 carriers and two touchdowns.

Giant injuries

Jones was lost to a knee injury. Adoree’ Jackson suffered a concussion. Evan Neal left the game late in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury. Jalin Hyatt left the game in the 4th quarter as well with an apparent leg injury. [FULL STORY]

Stats

Daniel Jones: 4 of 9 for 25 yards; Two rushes for 9 yards

Tommy DeVito: 15 of 20 for 176 yards; four rushes for 17 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs

Saquon Barkley: 16 carries for 90 yards rushing

Wan’Dale Robinson: 4 catches for 35 yards, one touchdown

Xavier McKinney: 7 solo tackles

What’s next?

The Giants will be on the road again in Week 10, facing their division rivals the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 next Sunday.