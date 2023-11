NFL Week 9 viewing guide: How to watch Sunday’s non-Giants games

Here is your guide to Sunday’s non-New York Giants Week 9 NFL action.

9:30 a.m.

Miami Dolphins (6-2) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (6-2)

NFL Network: Rich Eisen, Jason McCourty, Dan Orlovsky, Sara Walsh, Stacey Dales

Sunday morning football with the Dolphins and Chiefs in Frankfurt, Germany.

1 p.m.

Minnesota Vikings (4-4) at Atlanta Falcons (4-4)

FOX: Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink

Jaren Hall vs. Taylor Heinicke. Who saw that coming?

Seattle Seahawks (5-2) at Baltimore Ravens (6-2)

CBS: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Have fun chasing Lamar Jackson, Leonard Williams!

Arizona Cardinals (1-7) at Cleveland Browns (4-3)

CBS: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, Aditi Kinkhabwala

Los Angeles Rams (3-5) at Green Bay Packers (2-5)

FOX: Adam Amin, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) at Houston Texans (3-4)

CBS: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn

Washington Commanders (3-5) at New England Patriots (2-6)

FOX: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake

Chicago Bears (2-6) at New Orleans Saints (4-4)

CBS: Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan, AJ Ross

4:05 p.m.

Indianapolis Colts (3-5) at Carolina Panthers (1-6)

CBS: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

4:25 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys (5-2) at Philadelphia (7-1)

FOX: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

The Giants are opposite this game, and most of the nation will see Cowboys-Eagles.

8:20 p.m.

Buffalo Bills (5-3) at Cincinnati Bengals (4-3)

NBC: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark