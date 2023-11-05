Giants vs. Raiders: How to watch, TV schedule, start time, and more

Writing the preview for the New York Giants’ matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders is probably the biggest indictment of the Giants’ season so far.

In the past week, the Raiders have fired their head coach, general manager, and offensive coordinator. They’ve benched their starting quarterback in favor of rookie fourth-round pick Aidan O’Connell. And still, they’re the betting favorites against the Giants.

Daniel Jones will make his first start for the Giants since Week 5 after recovering from a neck injury. New York hopes he will jumpstart an offense that is averaging a league-worst 11.9 points per game. If the season ended today, that mark would be among the worst in NFL history.

This was supposed to be the week we saw Darren Waller make his return to Las Vegas, but he’ll be out with a hamstring injury. Still, we’ll get a matchup between Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley, two of the league’s top veteran running backs who are both playing on one-year deals. Barkley is coming off his best game of the season so far, in which he carried the ball 36 times for 128 yards. Jacobs, though, has yet to top 80 rushing yards in a game this year.

This will also be our first look at how defensive coordinator Wink Martindale deals with the loss of Leonard Williams, who was traded to the Seattle Seahawks this year. Who will be the team’s primary interior defender next to Dexter Lawrence? At this point in the season, the Giants are likely evaluating almost every player on their roster to determine who is part of their future.

How to watch

What: New York Giants (2-6) at Las Vegas Raiders (3-5)

When: Sunday, Nov. 5

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nev.

Game time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin

SiriusXM: Giants: 113 or 384, Raiders: 83 or 226

Streaming: NFL +

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Raiders -2

Referee: Alan Eck

Weather: 82 degrees, sunny

