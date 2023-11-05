New York Giants roster, depth chart: Updated with this week’s changes

Injuries have forced the New York Giants to make a dizzying number of changes to their roster in recent days. So, here is a look at the updated roster and depth chart, along with the practice squad and injured reserve lists.
The offense and special teams have undergone significant changes.
Giants 2023 Depth Chart — Offense
|Position
|Player
|Player
|Player
|Position
|Player
|Player
|Player
|WR
|Jalin Hyatt
|Isaiah Hodgins
|WR
|Darius Slayton
|Sterling Shepard
|WR
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|Parris Campbell
|RT
|Evan Neal
|Tyre Phillips
|RG
|Mark Glowinski
|Marcus McKethan
|Tyre Phillips, Ben Bredeson
|C
|John Michael Schmitz
|Ben Bredeson
|Sean Harlow
|LG
|Justin Pugh
|Ben Bredeson
|Tyre Phillips, Marcus McKethan
|LT
|Andrew Thomas
|Justin Pugh
|Joshua Miles
|RB
|Saquon Barkley
|Matt Breida
|Jashaun Corbin, Deon Jackson
|TE
|Daniel Bellinger
|Lawrence Cager
|QB
|Daniel Jones
|Tommy Devito
Giants 2023 Depth Chart — Defense
|Position
|Player
|Player
|Player
|Position
|Player
|Player
|Player
|NT
|Dexter Lawrence
|Rakeem Nunez-Roches
|Jordon Riley
|DT
|A'Shawn Robinson
|D.J. Davidson
|Rush
|Kayvon Thibodeaux
|Boogie Basham
|DE
|Jihad Ward
|Boogie Basham
|MLB
|Bobby Okereke
|Carter Coughlin
|WILL
|Micah McFadden
|Isaiah Simmons
|Cam Brown
|LCB
|Adoree' Jackson
|Tre Hawkins III
|Nick McCloud
|RCB
|Deonte Banks
|Tre Hawkins III
|Slot CB
|Cor'Dale Flott
|Darnay Holmes
|SS
|Jason Pinnock
|Dane Belton
|Bobby McCain
|FS
|Xavier McKinney
|Gervarrius Owens
Giants 2023 Depth Chart — Special Teams
|Position
|Player
|Player
|Player
|Position
|Player
|Player
|Player
|LS
|Casey Kreiter
|H
|Jamie Gillan
|P
|Jamie Gillan
|PK
|Cade York
|Randy Bullock
|PR
|Gunner Olszewski
|Adoree' Jackson
|Darnay Holmes
|KOR
|Parris Campbell
|Darnay Holmes
Practice squad
DT Ryder Anderson
QB Matt Barkley
LB Darrian Beavers
PK Randy Bullock
OT Yodny Cajuste
LB Tomon Fox
DB Kaleb Hayes
Edge Justin Hollins
WR Dennis Houston
TE Tyree Jackson
LB Dyontae Johnson
TE Ryan Jones
G Jalen Mayfield
CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver
Edge Oshane Ximines
Injured reserve
RB Gary Brightwell
LB Jarrad Davis
OL Joshua Ezeudu
WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton
PK Graham Gano
RB Eric Gray
OL J.C. Hassenauer
OL Shane Lemieux
TE Chris Myarick
Edge Azeez Ojulari
OT Matt Peart
QB Tyrod Taylor
TE Darren Waller
Reserve/Non-Football Illness
TE Tommy Sweeney
Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform
CB Aaron Robinson
