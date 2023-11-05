New York Giants roster, depth chart: Updated with this week’s changes

Injuries have forced the New York Giants to make a dizzying number of changes to their roster in recent days. So, here is a look at the updated roster and depth chart, along with the practice squad and injured reserve lists.

The offense and special teams have undergone significant changes.

Giants 2023 Depth Chart — Offense Position Player Player Player Position Player Player Player WR Jalin Hyatt Isaiah Hodgins WR Darius Slayton Sterling Shepard WR Wan'Dale Robinson Parris Campbell RT Evan Neal Tyre Phillips RG Mark Glowinski Marcus McKethan Tyre Phillips, Ben Bredeson C John Michael Schmitz Ben Bredeson Sean Harlow LG Justin Pugh Ben Bredeson Tyre Phillips, Marcus McKethan LT Andrew Thomas Justin Pugh Joshua Miles RB Saquon Barkley Matt Breida Jashaun Corbin, Deon Jackson TE Daniel Bellinger Lawrence Cager QB Daniel Jones Tommy Devito

Giants 2023 Depth Chart — Defense Position Player Player Player Position Player Player Player NT Dexter Lawrence Rakeem Nunez-Roches Jordon Riley DT A'Shawn Robinson D.J. Davidson Rush Kayvon Thibodeaux Boogie Basham DE Jihad Ward Boogie Basham MLB Bobby Okereke Carter Coughlin WILL Micah McFadden Isaiah Simmons Cam Brown LCB Adoree' Jackson Tre Hawkins III Nick McCloud RCB Deonte Banks Tre Hawkins III Slot CB Cor'Dale Flott Darnay Holmes SS Jason Pinnock Dane Belton Bobby McCain FS Xavier McKinney Gervarrius Owens

Giants 2023 Depth Chart — Special Teams Position Player Player Player Position Player Player Player LS Casey Kreiter H Jamie Gillan P Jamie Gillan PK Cade York Randy Bullock PR Gunner Olszewski Adoree' Jackson Darnay Holmes KOR Parris Campbell Darnay Holmes

Practice squad

DT Ryder Anderson

QB Matt Barkley

LB Darrian Beavers

PK Randy Bullock

OT Yodny Cajuste

LB Tomon Fox

DB Kaleb Hayes

Edge Justin Hollins

WR Dennis Houston

TE Tyree Jackson

LB Dyontae Johnson

TE Ryan Jones

G Jalen Mayfield

CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver

Edge Oshane Ximines

Injured reserve

RB Gary Brightwell

LB Jarrad Davis

OL Joshua Ezeudu

WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton

PK Graham Gano

RB Eric Gray

OL J.C. Hassenauer

OL Shane Lemieux

TE Chris Myarick

Edge Azeez Ojulari

OT Matt Peart

QB Tyrod Taylor

TE Darren Waller

Reserve/Non-Football Illness

TE Tommy Sweeney

Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform

CB Aaron Robinson