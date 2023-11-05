 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New York Giants roster, depth chart: Updated with this week’s changes

Let’s get caught up on what the roster looks like

By Ed Valentine
Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Injuries have forced the New York Giants to make a dizzying number of changes to their roster in recent days. So, here is a look at the updated roster and depth chart, along with the practice squad and injured reserve lists.

The offense and special teams have undergone significant changes.

Giants 2023 Depth Chart — Offense

WR Jalin Hyatt Isaiah Hodgins
WR Darius Slayton Sterling Shepard
WR Wan'Dale Robinson Parris Campbell
RT Evan Neal Tyre Phillips
RG Mark Glowinski Marcus McKethan Tyre Phillips, Ben Bredeson
C John Michael Schmitz Ben Bredeson Sean Harlow
LG Justin Pugh Ben Bredeson Tyre Phillips, Marcus McKethan
LT Andrew Thomas Justin Pugh Joshua Miles
RB Saquon Barkley Matt Breida Jashaun Corbin, Deon Jackson
TE Daniel Bellinger Lawrence Cager
QB Daniel Jones Tommy Devito

Giants 2023 Depth Chart — Defense

NT Dexter Lawrence Rakeem Nunez-Roches Jordon Riley
DT A'Shawn Robinson D.J. Davidson
Rush Kayvon Thibodeaux Boogie Basham
DE Jihad Ward Boogie Basham
MLB Bobby Okereke Carter Coughlin
WILL Micah McFadden Isaiah Simmons Cam Brown
LCB Adoree' Jackson Tre Hawkins III Nick McCloud
RCB Deonte Banks Tre Hawkins III
Slot CB Cor'Dale Flott Darnay Holmes
SS Jason Pinnock Dane Belton Bobby McCain
FS Xavier McKinney Gervarrius Owens

Giants 2023 Depth Chart — Special Teams

LS Casey Kreiter
H Jamie Gillan
P Jamie Gillan
PK Cade York Randy Bullock
PR Gunner Olszewski Adoree' Jackson Darnay Holmes
KOR Parris Campbell Darnay Holmes

Practice squad

DT Ryder Anderson
QB Matt Barkley
LB Darrian Beavers
PK Randy Bullock
OT Yodny Cajuste
LB Tomon Fox
DB Kaleb Hayes
Edge Justin Hollins
WR Dennis Houston
TE Tyree Jackson
LB Dyontae Johnson
TE Ryan Jones
G Jalen Mayfield
CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver
Edge Oshane Ximines

Injured reserve

RB Gary Brightwell
LB Jarrad Davis
OL Joshua Ezeudu
WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton
PK Graham Gano
RB Eric Gray
OL J.C. Hassenauer
OL Shane Lemieux
TE Chris Myarick
Edge Azeez Ojulari
OT Matt Peart
QB Tyrod Taylor
TE Darren Waller

Reserve/Non-Football Illness

TE Tommy Sweeney

Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform

CB Aaron Robinson

