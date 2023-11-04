Giants put Tyrod Taylor, Darren Waller on IR; PK Randy Bullock elevated from practice squad

The New York Giants made a number of roster moves on Saturday in advance of their Week 9 game Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Giants are placing quarterback Tyrod Taylor (ribs) and tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) on injured reserve. Waller, who has a history of hamstring injuries, had said during the week he might be headed for a multi-week absence.

The Giants are adding tight end Lawrence Cager to the 53-man roster to replace Waller. Cager began the season on the active roster, was waived and re-signed to the practice squad in mid-October, and is now back on the main roster.

Interestingly, the Giants elevated veteran placekicker Randy Bullock from the practice squad. That almost certainly means that Bullock, 33, will be the primary kicker on Sunday rather than the 22-year-old Cade York, who was signed to the Giants’ 53-man roster on Friday from the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad.

Bullock has been in the league since 2013 and has kicked for seven teams, including the Giants in 2016.

The Giants are also elevating edge defender Justin Hollins for Sunday’s game. The Giants signed the five-year veteran to their practice squad on Oct. 24.

On Friday, the Giants placed placekicker Graham Gano on IR and added kick returner/wide receiver Gunner Olszewski to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

The Giants did not elevate veteran quarterback Matt Barkley, who was signed to the practice squad this week. That means that undrafted free agent rookie Tommy Devito will be the only backup for Daniel Jones, who is returning to action after missing three games with a neck injury.