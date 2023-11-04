Giants news, 11/4: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Andrew Thomas, kicker contenders, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Thibodeaux Named NFLPA Community MVP

Kayvon Thibodeaux has been named the Week 9 NFLPA Community MVP after raising $120,000 for youth enrichment at his JREAM Foundation’s first gala at MetLife Stadium on October 10 and hosting a financial literacy workshop for kids at the Boys & Girls Club of Harlem.

During his final season at the University of Oregon, Thibodeaux founded the JREAM (Journey to Readiness in Enrichment and Academic Mentorship) Foundation. His mission is to empower youth in under-resourced areas with confidence and wisdom by providing educational, mentorship and career exploration opportunities.

“I pride myself on being a positive role model for the youth to look up to and live by the motto, ‘Be Somebody to Somebody,’” Thibodeaux said. “It is truly a blessing to be recognized as a Community MVP. For me, it has always been important to pay it forward to the next generation, which is why I started the JREAM Foundation.”

More from Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

The Giants’ exact offensive line plan remained a mystery for most of training camp and through the preseason. Brian Daboll knew that Andrew Thomas was going to be his left tackle, Evan Neal was going to be his right tackle and rookie John Michael Schmitz would be the center. But the Giants remained unsettled at both guard positions, using the three-man rotation of Mark Glowinski, Ben Bredeson and Josh Ezeudu.

Not a single member of the Giants' opening-day offensive line has played every game this season. It's possible that band could be back together this Sunday in Las Vegas.

Thomas speaking on his chance to play this week

Andrew Thomas was asked if he'll play on Sunday:



"We'll see. This is the most I've done, this practice that we just had. If it responds well, I think I'll have a good chance." pic.twitter.com/ePzcdfxRIk — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) November 3, 2023

“For the first time, I think coach Daboll is not in a position of control,” Tiki said. “There as a time where he got the job a year and a half ago, we didn’t know what to expect, and very quickly, he showed us. He was going to be a risk-taker, he’s gonna have his tema highly prepared, his team would talk about accountability…at the beginning of this season, things started to twist and turn. That solid foundation started to lose itself a little bit. “To me, this is really the fork in the road for Brian Daboll. We need to know who he actually is. Not the guy who acted like he was confused about the Daniel Jones situation, wasn’t aware that his kicker was banged up and didn’t look right…Brian Daboll, we had a solid understanding of who he was. Now we’re waffling on that a little bit, and it’s nobody’s fault but his.”

Daboll on Tae Banks

Lawrence has reached a different level within the NFL in terms of popularity. He was included in the league’s season-welcoming series of commercials alongside Patrick Mahomes, Jamarr Chase, D.K. Metcalf and others. And his part was totally Lawrence, personality and all, when he suggested “The Griddy” should be replaced by the “Sexy Dexy” dance, which he breaks out after a sack and big play.

“You’ve gotta have a drive in this league to continue to improve and get better,” Giants defensive line coach Andre Patterson said. “That’s who Dexter Lawrence is always going to be.”

“He’s sitting there at 8.5 sacks on the year now,” Watt said this week on the Pat McAfee Show. “I mean, he’s in the top 3 for sacks. He’s playing good ball. He’s getting after the quarterback, he’s got some moves that are coming along, he’s got some power, he’s got some speed. “They obviously have dogs on that defensive line. I mean, Dexter Lawrence is incredible. This is what they wanted to see from (Thibodeaux). If you can do this consistently in New York, you can turn into a superstar. It’s a lot of fun to watch.”

Which team is better positioned to turn itself around over the next few years, the Giants or Commander

The Athletics' Charlotte Carroll: While the Commanders seem to be on the right track, I’ve got to go with the Giants right now. Maybe that hinges on whether you believe in Jones, but if he’s the answer they thought he was a few months ago when they paid him, then they already have their quarterback under contract along with All-Pros in Lawrence and Andrew Thomas, some exciting young players (cornerback Deonte Banks and receiver Jalin Hyatt) along with premium draft capital. And while the season hasn’t gone the way the Giants had hoped, they still have the reigning NFL Coach of the Year in Daboll.

Cade York said he was golfing yesterday and had to leave on the 9th hole when he found out the Giants were signing him pic.twitter.com/gagwCT9PLI — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) November 3, 2023

The Giants have had the best defense in the league over the past three weeks (11.3 points per game allowed), while the Raiders are averaging 15.8 points per game, which ranks 30th. It’s hard to imagine a rookie quarterback with new offensive coordinator Bo Hardegree, who has never called plays, solving Martindale’s exotic blitz packages.

WFAN host can't believe how the Giants-Seahawks trade went down

If there was a poster made for Sunday’s Giants-Raiders game, Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs would be featured.

They also are the poster boys for the devalued NFL running back market, as both stars failed to get multi-year extensions in the offseason and are playing on the one-year, $10.1 million franchise tag.

This week’s opponent

Three coaches who know Pierce best — Tom Coughlin, his former head coach with the Giants during his five seasons wearing blue (2005-09), Steve Spagnuolo, his defensive coordinator in 2007-08, and Herman Edwards, who hired him as a linebackers coach at Arizona State in 2018 — all seconded those emotions Pierce preached.

All three, when speaking to The Post on Thursday about Pierce, emphasized common themes — his passion, leadership, intensity, smarts, preparedness, knowledge of the game and how he constantly burns to get better every day.

Renfrow said that the change made a big difference in the team’s locker room. He said Pierce “being a player and just having a different energy” is something that played well in his initial meeting with the team.

“That went really well,” Renfrow said. “I think [Pierce] just let us kind of be ourselves and let our hair down. Just have fun playing football again and not just walk on eggshells everywhere. Just go out there and enjoy playing like we’re kids.”

That includes a lot of support from veterans Brian Hoyer and Jimmy Garoppolo – who O'Connell said has been a huge resource for any question he has – as well as Davante Adams.

"Aidan is just a really consistent dude, man. ... You see him just working on his craft and just always ready for his opportunity," Adams told the media Thursday. "And that means a lot because it's just been so much up and down and shifting with the quarterbacks.

It was a different vibe at the Las Vegas Raiders facility Thursday, when the team held its first practice under interim coach Antonio Pierce.

The Raiders let McDaniels go earlier this week.

Around the league

Pat Shurmur reportedly taking over play-calling for Deion Sanders’s Colorado Buffaloes | Pro Football Talk

Cowboys’ Jerry Jones explains inactive trade deadline, points to adds of Gilmore, Cooks | CBSSports.com

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill says Chiefs 'going to get this work' | ESPN.com

Jevon Holland clears protocol, rejoins Dolphins’ secondary | NFL.com

Travis Kelce says Chiefs have every piece needed to be great | ESPN.com

Mike McDaniel focused on end of season, not result vs. Chiefs | ESPN.com

Rams HC Sean McVay says Matthew Stafford (thumb) likely will be game-time decision for game vs. Packers | NFL.com

Josh Allen is good to go for Week 9 at Bengals | Pro Football Talk

Browns to start Deshaun Watson at QB against Cardinals | ESPN.com

Titans WR Treylon Burks in concussion protocol following injury vs. Steelers | CBSSports.com

Steelers rookie CB Joey Porter Jr. slows DeAndre Hopkins after requesting to shadow star WR | NFL.com

John Lynch earns promotion as part of contract extension | Pro Football Talk

Dan Fouts and the Air Coryell Chargers went long, fell short and changed football | The Athletic

How the NFL Network Became Football Media’s Assignment Editor | The Ringer

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page

BBV YouTube

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View YouTube from the show’s home page

Follow BBV

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio