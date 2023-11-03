Giants-Raiders final injury report: Optimism for Andrew Thomas, Evan Neal

New York Giants starting offensive tackles Andrew Thomas and Evan Neal are listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, leading to optimism that both could return to the lineup.

Thomas has missed seven games with a hamstring injury, Neal two with an ankle injury.

“They’ve had good days. We’ll see how they do today,” head coach Brian Daboll said before Friday’s practice. “I think they’re making progress, getting close. We’ll let them go out there and practice today and see where they’re at.”

Placekicker Graham Gano and tight end Darren Waller were previously ruled out. Gano is being placed on IR with a knee injury and the Giants have signed Cade York to the 53-man roster and Randy Bullock to the practice squad. The Giants have not determined which kicker they will use on Sunday, though York would be the likely choice since he is on the main roster.

Waller has a hamstring injury he said this week could sideline him for multiple weeks.

Friday injury report

Giants

Out

PK Graham Gano (knee (being placed on IR)

QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs)

TE Darren Waller (hamstring)

Questionable

RB Jashaun Corbin (hamstring)

OT Evan Neal (ankle)

OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring)