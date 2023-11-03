Giants news, 11/3: Daniel Jones, Graham Gano, Dexter Lawrence, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

The New York Giants enter the second half of what has been a disappointing 2023-24 season in a familiar place with quarterback Daniel Jones: how much longer they should go forward with Jones leading their offense.

BBV’s Ed Valentine writes:

Over the final nine games can we see, at bare minimum, what we saw from the Giants’ offense last season? Efficiency and, when it mattered, the ability to make winning plays? Can we see something like the efficiency Jones showed last season, the improved pocket awareness rather than the jittery way he played earlier this season? Can we see the Giants, last in the league in points per game at an embarrassing 11.8, score a representative amount of points the rest of the way? Over the final nine games, will have a lot to do with the decisions the franchise makes next offseason. Especially when it comes to the idea of whether or not they bring in a young quarterback and begin to look toward a Jones-less future, or whether they see enough to continue building around the guy they already have.

With 1.5 more, he will become the first player to have double-digit sacks under defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. Matt Judon had 9.5 in 2019 when both were with the Ravens.

“Honestly, you know, it’d be a blessing, I guess,” Thibodeaux said. “Right now, I’m at 8.5 sacks, most sacks I’ve ever had in the NFL. It’s only up from here. The bar keeps continuing to move, and I’m proud of it.”

Carl Banks resigned from his weekly spot on WFAN’s show featuring Brandon Tierney and Sal Licata. The Giants legend got into a heated debate last week with Tierney and Licata over their criticism of Kayvon Thibodeaux. The hosts hung up on Banks, a two-time Super Bowl winner with the Giants who is currently their lead radio analyst, about 20 minutes into the conversation. WFAN tried to “smooth things over” with each host talking off air with Banks but “his mind was made up.”

Williams’ teammates, to a man, were bummed that he was traded, confused as to why and determined to make something of this season even if the outside perception is that the front office has bailed on 2023.

“Yeah, I don’t got much comment on that, but it sucks to lose a guy of his caliber,’’ said Xavier McKinney. “I thought that our mindset as a team was to win right now, not future stuff, but I guess that’s not what they saw. We’ve just got to keep fighting and try to stack wins. That’s all we can do. We’re never going to give up on a season.

Daniel Jones might just be playing for his Giants’ future yet again, thanks in part to those circumstances, his own uneven play, albeit against top competition, and the business of the NFL that requires honest evaluation of every position every year, none more important than quarterback.

Jines does not want to put general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll in position to seriously contemplate making a change. Team brass believes in Jones, but if the season goes from sideways today to upside down at its conclusion, there truly is no predicting what could happen.

That is really what the rest of this season is about once again. Finding out if Jones and the rest of this team is really moving in the right direction or if last year was a blip on the radar. The defense has been playing well, but can they get the offensive line back to being average while Jones plays at (or above) the level he showed last season?

Daniel Jones is the starter moving forward now he's healthy. But just for curiosity's sake, we compared fundamental elements of his game against Tyrod Taylor's.

In his first two starts, Taylor threw the ball deep eight times and completed six. That is an impressive 75 percent on a play that is historically a low percentage throw. Over the first five games of the season, Jones has only thrown 12 deep passes and completed three. That is a much lower percentage.

What exactly has Gano done to get himself nominated for the honor? Here are a few of the many things, per the league release.

Graham Gano honors the sacrifices made by military personnel and veterans, as his family is steeped in military tradition. His father served in the Navy for 30 years as a Master Chief Petty Officer, his three brothers were Marines and his grandfather was a World War II veteran. Growing up in a military family taught him discipline, perspective and motivation. In fact, you’ll often find him standing at attention instead of his usual warm up during pregame when military personnel are around.

The Giants gambled on Darren Waller remaining healthy when they traded a third-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders in mid-March and now he is out with a hamstring injury.

Part of what makes Dexter Lawrence's numbers so jaw-dropping is he primarily lines up as a nose tackle, a position where production can be hard to come by. That means Andre James will probably have to have the best game of his career this Sunday.

James has been solid this year, allowing just 10 pressures and earning a 73.8 run-blocking grade from PFF, which may be generous as the Raiders are only averaging about 3.0 yards per carry when running into the A-gaps.

The Raiders have signed linebacker Jaylon Smith off the Saints’ practice squad. Smith has struggled with injuries and ineffectiveness since then, playing in only 19 games in the last three seasons with the Packers, Giants and Saints.

“I wasn’t very familiar with Antonio over the course of the last 1 1/2 years or so, but I’d gotten to know him a little bit,” Davis said. “When I saw Antonio’s background and resume, I was intrigued. So, when I sat down with him and interviewed him, I just felt he was the right guy at the right time to fit the role that I was looking for.”

