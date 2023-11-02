Giants work out veteran kickers, including Robbie Gould and Randy Bullock

The New York Giants are working out several veteran kickers on Thursday, per (former Giants kicker) Lawrence Tynes.

▪️Robbie Gould

▪️Mason Crosby

▪️Randy Bullock

▪️Matthew Wright #NYGiants — Lawrence Tynes (@lt4kicks) November 2, 2023

Giants fans will immediately recognize Randy Bullock, who played one game for the Giants in 2016, and missed a 47-yard field goal in 2022 which lead to the Giants’ improbable season-opening win. He’s played in 138 games since 2013 and has made 83.4 percent of his kicks over his career.

Robbie Gould, 40, also kicked for the Giants in 2016 and made 100 percent of his field goals in 10 games that year. He’s been a mainstay in the NFL since 2005 and has made 86.5 percent of his field goals over his storied career. His average dipped slightly in 2022, but was still a respectable 84.4 percent.

Mason Crosby has played in 258 games over his 16-year career, each one coming for the Green Bay Packers. Crosby has only made a relatively low 81.4 percent of his kicks, but many of those kicks were made at Lambeau Field and he’s maintained a strong leg at 39 years old. His experience kicking in adverse weather conditions could be attractive to the Giants.

Matthew Wright is the baby of the group at just 27 years old. He’s kicked for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Kansas City Chiefs in his three year career and has made 87.0 percent of his kicks, with a career-long of 59 yards a year ago. Interestingly, Wright’s best average came in Pittsburgh, where he made 88.9 percent of his kicks.

Current Giants’ kicker Graham Gano has been limited with a knee injury over the last several weeks. And while he wouldn’t use it as an excuse, he has raised the possibility he will need postseason surgery. While Gano has been incredibly reliable for the Giants, his injury has seemingly impacted his performance and he’s missed several chip-shot kicks in recent weeks.