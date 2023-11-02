Giants’ Darren Waller, Tyrod Taylor out vs. Raiders

New York Giants tight end Darren Waller and quarterback Tyrod Taylor have been ruled out for Sunday’s game vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. That word comes from head coach Brian Daboll via various reporters attending Thursday’s practice.

Waller, who missed eight games with a hamstring injury last season while with the Raiders, has said this injury is to the opposite leg. This is to his right leg.

Waller said on Wednesday that he will not rush back.

“The main reason I missed like eight games last year was because trying to come back in like two and re-aggravating it two or three times in practice where nobody could really see it so it’s like ‘where is this guy?’,” he said. “Taking a little bit more of an approach and saying like, ‘why not four weeks or just three weeks or whatever it is’ and use that time efficiently and not try to be the hero and come back. Just be like, ‘Oh stressing and pushing’ when it’s like I’ve got to take care of my body first.”

That makes Waller a candidate to be placed on injured reserve.

The Giants have not divulged the extend of the rib injury Taylor suffered Sunday against the New York Jets. They have, though, added Tommy DeVito to the 53-man roster and Matt Barkley to the practice squad for protection at quarterback.

Taylor also seems like a candidate for injured reserve.