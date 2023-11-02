Giants-Raiders Week 9 fantasy outlook: Davante Adams off the schneid?

Both the New York Giants and the Las Vegas Raiders come into Week 9 in some flux at the quarterback position. The Giants are returning starter Daniel Jones after backup Tyrod Taylor went down. The Raiders are seemingly benching starter Jimmy Garoppolo for backup Aidan O’Connell. Vegas also just fired their head coach, general manager, and offensive coordinator to add to the chaos. Oh, and the Giants’ top receiving weapon, Darren Waller, is also out.

All of this makes the game script very difficult to evaluate. How will each quarterback utilize the weapons at their disposal? Will the running backs be able to succeed when they will likely be the focal point of both offenses — and defenses?

Those questions also make fantasy starts and sits a tough decision in this game.

Start ‘em

RB Saquon Barkley: Barkley is a must-start every week because of the volume you would expect to see from him. The Raiders have allowed 24.5 fantasy points per game to running backs, the fourth-worst mark in the NFL. Barkley has put up 13.80, 17.80, and 15.80 PPR points in his last three games. I think this is a safe bet from a volume perspective with plenty of upside.

On the fence

WR Jakobi Meyers: Meyers was a very reliable WR2 when Garoppolo was under center, putting up at least 15.50 fantasy points in five of his seven games played this season. He had just one catch on one target in Garoppolo’s disastrous game against Detroit last week. How O’Connell will utilize Meyers remains to be seen, though. With Adams, Josh Jacobs, and Michael Mayer as other receiving options, Meyers could lose some volume in the passing game.

Sleepers

WR Darius Slayton: The Raiders’ worst area of the field in the passing game is the intermediate range. With Darren Waller out, Slayton is the Giants’ clear top target in that area of the field. He’s never a wise start and has posted over 10 PPR points just once this year, but if you’re desperate with byes he might be a desperation dart as a deep sleeper pick.

Sit ‘em

Both quarterbacks: Daniel Jones has had only one fantasy-relevant game all season. Aidan O’Connell is a fourth-round rookie who posted 7.82 fantasy points in his lone start so far this season. There are better streaming options out there.

Around the NFL

The Chiefs’ run defense could be more vulnerable than usual with the loss of linebacker Nick Bolton to a wrist injury. That means RB Raheem Mostert looks like a better play even with Kansas City allowing the eighth-fewest fantasy points to running backs. Mostert is listed as questionable and did not practice on Wednesday, but he did the same last week and played in the game on Sunday.

looks like a better play even with Kansas City allowing the eighth-fewest fantasy points to running backs. Mostert is listed as questionable and did not practice on Wednesday, but he did the same last week and played in the game on Sunday. WR CeeDee Lamb is coming off a 41-point explosion against the Rams, and he has another enticing matchup in Week 9. The Eagles’ defense has allowed the most fantasy points per game to receivers. Neither Darius Slay nor James Bradberry has been able to replicate the success of 2022. Bringing in Kevin Byard didn’t help, either, as the Eagles gave up 108 receiving yards to Jahan Dotson and 95 to Jamison Crowder, part of a 397-yard, four-touchdown effort for Sam Howell.

is coming off a 41-point explosion against the Rams, and he has another enticing matchup in Week 9. The Eagles’ defense has allowed the most fantasy points per game to receivers. Neither Darius Slay nor James Bradberry has been able to replicate the success of 2022. Bringing in Kevin Byard didn’t help, either, as the Eagles gave up 108 receiving yards to Jahan Dotson and 95 to Jamison Crowder, part of a 397-yard, four-touchdown effort for Sam Howell. How will Kirk Cousins’ season-ending injury affect Vikings players? WR Jordan Addison has been balling out in Justin Jefferson’s absence after already being fantasy-relevant while Jefferson was in the lineup. He scored 31.30 PPR points against the 49ers last week. Although Minnesota traded for Josh Dobbs, their plan is to start rookie fifth-round pick Jaren Hall for at least one week. What does that mean for Addison on a team that also traded away a starting guard? Tread carefully in Week 9.

has been balling out in Justin Jefferson’s absence after already being fantasy-relevant while Jefferson was in the lineup. He scored 31.30 PPR points against the 49ers last week. Although Minnesota traded for Josh Dobbs, their plan is to start rookie fifth-round pick Jaren Hall for at least one week. What does that mean for Addison on a team that also traded away a starting guard? Tread carefully in Week 9. I think it’s time that we christen both Colts receivers, Michael Pittman and Josh Downs , as weekly fantasy starters. In their difficult matchup against the Saints last week, both players had at least 14 fantasy points. Downs had more yardage, while Pittman had more catches and a touchdown. It seems that the two can coexist and still ball out. Even with Gardner Minshew an uncertain option from week to week, his two receivers are safe.

and , as weekly fantasy starters. In their difficult matchup against the Saints last week, both players had at least 14 fantasy points. Downs had more yardage, while Pittman had more catches and a touchdown. It seems that the two can coexist and still ball out. Even with Gardner Minshew an uncertain option from week to week, his two receivers are safe. What to make of Cleveland’s whole offense? Deshaun Watson certainly wasn’t playing well when he was in the lineup, but he had two 20-point fantasy efforts in his first three weeks. Watson appears to be on track to miss this week’s game, leaving P.J. Walker under center once more. Amari Cooper has been erratic since Watson’s injury, posting two games with at least 13.80 PPR points but another two under 4.30. Elijah Moore is unplayable in fantasy, whereas he showed some potential volume value over the first three weeks. David Njoku has benefited from Watson’s injury, scoring at least 10 PPR points in three of the last four weeks and 17.70 against the Seahawks last week. Meanwhile, the running back situation has become murky, as Jerome Ford’s return from an injury that was supposed to keep him out for a couple of weeks led to a three-way committee. With a good matchup against Arizona, I would still pick Kareem Hunt as the lead back; he scored 13.70 PPR points on 14 touches last week, including a touchdown, and has now scored at least that number of points in three consecutive games. To summarize this too-long paragraph, start Cooper because of the decent matchup, sit Moore, consider Njoku if you don’t have someone more reliable, and stick with Hunt but likely not Ford or Pierre Strong.

Starting/streaming options due to injury