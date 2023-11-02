Giants news, 11/2: Second-half goals, Antonio Pierce, Darren Waller, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Valentine’s Views: Giants’ focus needs to be on future in the second half of the season

BBV’s Ed Valentine offers a look at five questions the Giants need answers to heading into the 2024 offseason. Playoffs might not be on the line the rest of the way, but the future direction of the franchise is.

Other Giant observations

Penciling in all of the NFC’s division leaders and teams with five or more victories still leaves an opening for the No. 7 seed. The Vikings were in the driver’s seat until quarterback Kirk Cousins’ season-ending Achilles tear, though their trade for Cardinals starter Josh Dobbs suggests they are going for it.

The Giants are two games out of the playoffs with nine to play and play just three games against teams with winning records — Eagles twice and Cowboys — the rest of the way.

Dexter Lawrence, mic’d up last weekend

Lawrence spent parts of five seasons playing alongside Williams and they formed one of the NFL's best duos along the defensive line.

Lawrence walked out of the Giants’ locker room with Williams early Sunday evening without realizing it would be the final time the dynamic defensive line duo would perform that simple routine together.

The Giants' defense has allowed 17 points or fewer in four of the team's last five games.

Barkley increased his career total to 4,661 rushing yards. That moved him past Alex Webster (4,638) and into fifth place on the Giants' all-time list. Brandon Jacobs is fourth with 5,087 yards.

Barkley's 17th career 100-yard game tied him with Rodney Hampton for third on the Giants' all-time list, behind Tiki Barber (38) and Joe Morris (19).

Evan Neal looking to be on the field this weekend

Evan Neal says he's excited to have the Giants' offensive line back together:



"I'm just as eager as the fans." pic.twitter.com/YwbcWqgJFS — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) November 1, 2023

Matt Barkley appeared in eight career games with Buffalo while Brian Daboll was the offensive coordinator and Daboll said "Matt's had familiarity in what we do and understands our terminology. Called a game, actually against the Jets I think, with Matt back in '18 or somewhere around there, pretty good result. But he's been around, he's been with us for a while, he knows our stuff. Again, we'll see where Ty's at and we'll go from there."

But there has to be more to the poor performance than just injuries. Sure, they cut into the gameplan and curtail your capabilities but we have not seen the coaching staff get creative at all to try to generate some kind of attack.

The Giants have two players who can help them do that in wide receivers Jalin Hyatt and Wan’Dale Robinson. We’ve seen them try to ignite something with both but then quickly back off. That has frustrated fans greatly. With nothing much to lose now, it’s time to turn these two players loose. The team used Day 2 draft capital on both and it’s time to find out if they were worth it.

Daniel Jones after practice Wednesday

Daniel Jones talks about the balance between running as a quarterback and protecting himself from hits: pic.twitter.com/5b4ZXCKtKo — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) November 1, 2023

On the Raiders promoting Pierce, former Giants great Osi Umenyiora wrote on social media Tuesday morning: “Great decision. A real leader and the smartest player I ever played with. He will be successful.”

This is Pierce’s second stint as head coach at any level. He coached high school football for four years at Long Beach Poly, where Daboll recalls meeting with Pierce in his office on a recruiting trip for Alabama. The prospect: quarterback Matt Corral.

This week’s opponent

“After much thought about what the Raiders need to move forward, I have decided to part ways with Josh and Dave. I want to thank them both for their hard work and wish them and their families nothing but the best,” said owner Mark Davis.

The team followed Wednesday’s announcement by naming Champ Kelly as the interim general manager, and linebackers coach Antonio Pierce as the interim head coach.

After a 6-11 season and a 3-5 start to 2023, Raiders owner Mark Davis fired McDaniels. Who could he target as a replacement in 2024? Among the candidates cited include Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, and former Giants coach and current Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

