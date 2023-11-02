Thursday Night Football — Titans vs. Steelers: How to watch, game time, TV channel, streaming, more

The 3-4 Tennessee Titans travel to the 4-3 Pittsburgh Steelers for this week’s Thursday Night Football game. The Titans started second-round rookie Will Levis in Week 8 with Ryan Tannehill out, and Levis won his first start over the Atlanta Falcons, 28-23. Levis threw for 238 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions with a 65.5% completion rate. The game in Pittsburgh marks a three-game road trip that will take the Titans to Florida for matchups against the Buccaneers and the Jaguars.

The Steelers lost in a bad-weathered home game to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Starting quarterback Kenny Pickett was knocked out of the game with a rib injury, and Mitchell Trubisky threw for 138 yards with a touchdown pass to George Pickens with Pickett sidelined.

Injuries

The Titans ruled out quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle), starting right tackle Chris Hubbard (concussion), starting cornerback Roger McCreary (hamstring), and safety Mike Brown (ankle). Second-round quarterback Will Levis will start after his impressive debut last week. DeAndre Hopkins is questionable with a toe injury, and he did not practice on Wednesday.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett will start against the Titans as he’s dealing with a rib injury. Star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was ruled out with a hamstring injury. Cornerback Levi Wallace is questionable with a foot injury, but he got a limited practice session on Wednesday. The Steelers did activate defensive tackle Cameron Heyward off the Injured Reserve ahead of Thursday night.

How to watch

What: Tennessee Titans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

When: Thursday, Nov. 2nd

Where: Acruisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: Amazon Prime

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung

Radio: Westwood One: Kevin Kugler, Ross Tucker | SiriusXM: 88; Tennessee: 81 or 226, Pittsburgh: 83 or 225

Streaming: NFL +

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Spread: Titans (+3| -118) | Steelers (-3 | -102) Moneyline: Titans +124, Steelers -148| Over/Under: 36.5 (Under -108, Over -112)

