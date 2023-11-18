Giants news, 11/18: 2024 quarterback class, Saquon Barkley, Micah McFadden, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
Podcast: Mark Schofield on the Giants’ future at quarterback
The New York Giants are headed toward a top draft pick that could (should?) put them in the quarterback market in the 2024 NFL Draft. With that in mind, SB Nation’s Mark Schofield joined the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast to discuss Daniel Jones and the 2024 quarterback class.
Among the topics discussed were: How much separation is there between Caleb Williams and Drake Maye?; Who has the best chance of becoming QB3?; and If you don’t get a QB early in Round 1, could you get a viable long-term QB late in the first round or early in the second round?
The 2-8 New York Giants don’t want to talk about tanking | ESPN.com
But Tyrod Taylor’s return and the defense getting healthier and back playing closer to its early-season level should at least make the Giants more competitive. Daboll also insisted they’re not worrying about Barkley’s usage during games while looking toward the future.
“I know [tanking is] not the right thing to do, and I don’t know if that’s a real thing,” Barkley said. “I can’t speak for every other place. Here I don’t get that feel at all, especially with [Daboll]. You can see how fiery and how competitive he is. That is not the type of team or the type of people we have in this locker room.”
Making sure the Giants starting QB is well fed
Natoli’s Italian Deli in Secaucus, NJ, hooked up #Giants QB Tommy DeVito with a free chicken parm sandwich. He’s excited pic.twitter.com/1evMMbxtie— Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) November 17, 2023
Saquon Barkley knows Giants have put him in impossible spot | New York Post
The only path for the overmatched Giants (2-8) to move the ball on offense and hope to remain competitive right now is to run Barkley, run Barkley and run Barkley again.
And yet every one of his carries could be used against him if the Giants choose to re-enter free-agent contract negotiations in January leveraging the mileage his body has accumulated in meaningless games while other top playmakers are injured.
Highest-graded NFL players at every position ahead of Week 11 | PFF
Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants: 92.7. Lawrence has been a bright spot for the Giants during their rough season. He leads his position with 46 pressures and has added the eighth-most run stops with 22.
If Giants’ disaster continues, would John Mara fire Brian Daboll (especially if Bill Belichick is available)? | NJ.com
The Giants couldn’t possibly go two-and-done with a fourth straight head coach, right?
Right?
Brian Daboll: NY Giants must thread needed between criticism, optimism | The Record
Daboll and the Giants head to FedEx Field to face Washington in the first of seven games that will complete his second season, and because of the history that preceded his time here, there will be questions of yet another head coach about where he stands as ownership takes the temperature of the team and the direction of the organization.
Daboll has to thread the needle between optimism and criticism, and with a promise to compete, even on the heels of an embarrassing 49-17 loss to Dallas for an undermanned and outclassed team, he must charge forward and embrace that challenge.
Insider notes on NFL head coaches: Bill Belichick’s Patriots in crisis | SportsKeeda.com
What is expected is the release of assistant coaches and the coordinators. Few expect defensive coordinator Wink Martindale or offensive coordinator Mike Kafka to be retained. People from Kafka’s team confide in me that they don’t expect the former college quarterback to survive.
Brian Daboll: Players are still engaged
Coach Daboll on the team's approach at practice— GiantsTV (@GiantsTV) November 17, 2023
Watch: https://t.co/AZ8HfuUtMs pic.twitter.com/ZypwUf09vf
State of the Giants roster: How many building blocks are on this team? | The Athletic
It’s discouraging to see how little progress has been made at fortifying this perpetual weakness despite Schoen investing four draft picks and a mid-level free-agent signing into the line. The 2022 draft class — Neal, Ezeudu and McKethan — have all struggled mightily, with injuries compounding poor play.
Pugh, Bredeson and Phillips have all filled in as starters, but upgrades would be preferable. Schoen should keep taking swings at the draft, but he may need to spend on a quality right tackle or guard this offseason to provide some certainty up front.
Micah McFadden emerging as rare Giants bright spot | New York Post
Bobby Okereke said McFadden was a mentor to him in learning the playbook after he arrived from Indianapolis. That leadership, he believes, will prepare McFadden for taking on more responsibility.
“I think it’s just a great example of a homegrown kid within an organization, putting in the work, reaping what you’ve sown and really just seeing growth after a first-year campaign,” said Okereke. “I think it’s just going to be a great example for the rookies that come in next year because this year to look at Micah and be like, ‘Wow, here’s a guy who’s really put the work in and done everything right and is now reaping in success.”
Giants defense breaking under weight of offensive futility | New York Daily News
Wink Martindale understood the gravity of surrendering 640 yards to the Dallas Cowboys and becoming Texas toast. Xavier McKinney on Daboll not benching him: “Was I supposed to be benched? I’m just trying to win games.”
The Giants defense is breaking under the weight of the offense’s futility, the Leonard Williams trade & the tension surrounding McKinney’s situation. Plus injuries are piling up. There are no signs they can stop it from continuing to snowball
Jason Pinnock, mic’d up
It’s go time— New York Giants (@Giants) November 17, 2023
Jason Pinnock mic'd up: https://t.co/aOqZ50Bp9w pic.twitter.com/o0g7BdMLXO
2024 NFL Draft: LSU’s Jayden Daniels Joins Top-3 QB Conversation | The 33rd Team
The 2024 NFL Draft class is shaping up to be a strong one for quarterbacks. Could Jayden Daniels be the third quarterback off the board?
Midseason NFL Mock Draft 2024: First-Round Picks and Predictions for All 32 Teams - Sports Illustrated
The Bears may have control over the No. 1 pick again, one that is looking less certain as debate sparks between Caleb Williams and Drake Maye. The Giants are projected to take the quarterback the Bears do not choose—in this mock, that would be Williams.
Antonio Gibson doubtful to play vs. Giants | Commanders.com
Running back Antonio Gibson, who has battled a toe injury, has been ruled as doubtful for the Week 11 matchup with the New York Giants. Alex Armah has been dealing with a hamstring issue will miss Sunday's game as well. WR Curtis Samuel was limited for most of the week but will be available after being a full participant on Friday
On the defensive side, James Smith-Williams has been ruled out with a hamstring injury he sustained against the Seahawks.
Commanders looking forward to testing improved offense against Giants defense | Commanders.com
"I just feel good about where we've grown to as far as our offense is concerned," said head coach Ron Rivera."Everything from the play calling because you see EB **[Eric Bieniemy]** get into those rhythms and things happen very quickly and he's gotten more and more comfortable with the guys on the field and the guys on the field executing."
Eric Bieniemy is noticing the growth in chemistry within his offense | Hogs Haven
“I’m seeing these guys hanging together in the locker room talking about all the little things that can take place on game day,” Bieniemy said during Thursday’s weekly press conference. “When guys are coaching each other and talking about different things, that’s when you know that you’re coming together as a unit. The chemistry is developing, and it’s translating onto the field.”
