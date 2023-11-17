Giants-Commanders final injury report: Adoree’ Jackson, Evan Neal out again

Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson and right tackle Evan Neal will both miss their second consecutive games for the New York Giants this Sunday. Jackson (concussion) and Neal (ankle) have been ruled out.

Edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt could play, depending on what happen during and after practice. Both are in the concussion protocol. They will go through a contact practice Friday afternoon and then be examined by an independent neurologist. If they clear the league’s concussion protocol, they would be able to play on Sunday.

The 2-8 Giants posted a long injury report on Thursday.

On the positive side, coach Brian Daboll told media that edge defender Azeez Ojulari, on that Thursday report with an ankle issue, is fine. There was no mention of linebacker Bobby Okereke, who missed Wednesday’s practice due to a hip injury.

Full details one the game statuses are released later in the afternoon.