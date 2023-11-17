Mark Schofield on the Giants’ future at quarterback

The New York Giants are headed toward a top draft pick that could (should?) put them in the quarterback market in the 2024 NFL Draft. With that in mind, SB Nation’s Mark Schofield joined the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast to discuss Daniel Jones and the 2024 quarterback class.

In this episode:

What happened with Daniel Jones and is it time to draft a replacement?

How much separation is there between Caleb Williams and Drake Maye?

Who has the best chance of becoming QB3?

If you don’t get a QB early in Round 1, could you get a viable long-term QB late in the first round or early in the second round?

YouTube version:

Podcast version:

Subscribe to our podcasts

Subscribe to Big Blue View Radio from the show’s home page, our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page and all of your favorite podcast apps:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS | iHeart Radio

If you would rather watch our shows, you can find many of them on our YouTube channel.

Finally, be sure to check out all of the shows across the expanding Vox Media Podcast Network

Follow us on social media

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page