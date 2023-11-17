 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mark Schofield on the Giants’ future at quarterback

We take an early look at the 2024 NFL Draft QB class on the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast

By Ed Valentine
/ new

The New York Giants are headed toward a top draft pick that could (should?) put them in the quarterback market in the 2024 NFL Draft. With that in mind, SB Nation’s Mark Schofield joined the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast to discuss Daniel Jones and the 2024 quarterback class.

In this episode:

  • What happened with Daniel Jones and is it time to draft a replacement?
  • How much separation is there between Caleb Williams and Drake Maye?
  • Who has the best chance of becoming QB3?
  • If you don’t get a QB early in Round 1, could you get a viable long-term QB late in the first round or early in the second round?

YouTube version:

Podcast version:

