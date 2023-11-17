Giants news, 11/16: Wink Martindale, Saquon Barkley, Deonte Banks, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
Giants’ Thursday injury report: Potentially better news on 3 starters
Linebacker Bobby Okereke, the team’s defensive signal caller, practiced on a limited basis Thursday. He did not practice on Wednesday due to a hip injury.
Edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, who each suffered concussion last Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, took steps toward clearing the league’s concussion protocol.
The Giants’ injury list is a long one, but the only players who did not practice on Thursday are cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (concussion/neck) and right tackle Evan Neal (ankle).
Other Giant observations
Saquon Barkley talks value of running backs amid uncertain future, whether with 'Giants or another team' | SNY.tv
It’s noteworthy that Barkley, who in the past has always said he’s wanted to remain with Big Blue, opened the window to potentially signing with another team.
“Loyalty means nothing,” he said. “No matter how loyal, no matter how committed you are, it’s a business at the end of the day. That’s something that I’ve learned, so for me the way I try to handle that is not really focus on that, try my best not to think about it.”
"When you're a premier back in this league, they feed you the ball because it gives you the opportunity to win games. Then, when it comes to contract, 'you're a running back, you have so many miles on you.'— Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) November 16, 2023
Whenever the opportunity comes that I have to talk about contracts… pic.twitter.com/xQUlaJkgRZ
Are the 2023 Giants the worst offense in NFL history? New York has been really bad, but there’s been worse | CBSSports.com
Not only have the Giants regressed on offense, but they became significantly worse. New York is dead last in points per game (11.8) and yards per game (259.2) in a league that is averaging 21.8 points per game (lowest through Week 10 since 2007) and 332.1 yards per game.
It’s not surprising the Giants are last in the NFL in points per possession (0.95) and yards per possession (21.6). At just 11.8 points per game, the Giants are on the verge of challenging for the insidious title of worst offense in NFL history. How does the Giants offense stack up with the worst ever?
Deonte Banks doesn’t see a rookie wall coming even as Giants struggle | New York Post
There is nearly half a season remaining — heck, the Giants have not even hit their bye week yet — and that can feel like drudgery to veterans who know what it is like to play games in November, December and January filled with playoff implications. That feeling has not ever surfaced around this year’s Giants as well as for Banks.
“Exciting,’’ Banks said. “Every time I go out there on a football field it’s exciting for me. And having fun. For me it’s just I get another chance to go out and play. It’s not like, ‘I got to go out there and play this game.’ It’s like, ‘I get another chance!’ ’’
How tough will it be for Brian Daboll to keep Giants locker room united? An ex-NFL coach weighs in | The Athletic
“You’ve got to plan,” Fisher said. “You got to show hope. You got to have expectations on the practice field, (and) you got to make it fun,” Jeff Fisher said. “Players know what’s going on. They understand there are injuries that they just can’t overcome, but practices have to be fun, meetings have to be fun. You got to be professional about what you do. The head coach’s responsibility should be to make sure that every day they’re emotionally, physically, mentally, spiritually ready for the day and go tackle the day. And then you do it.”
2024 NFL draft top pick scenarios: Teams, games to watch | ESPN.com
A team "tanking" does not mean that a team's players are actively trying to lose. It doesn't mean that a coach is deliberately playing third-stringers ahead of more talented players. Tanking is more about roster construction and is more subtle. Are injured veterans rushing their way back into the lineup? Did a team make trades, either before the season or at the deadline, to sacrifice 2023 talent at the expense of improving in 2024 and beyond? Are they giving rookies and younger players more playing time than their established level of play might warrant? Those are the factors to consider when talking about whether a team is really tanking.
Osi Umenyiora post career actions in Africa is nothing short of a game changer
@OsiUmenyiora . Keep changing lives. pic.twitter.com/7z8ohIRQCN— NFL Africa (@NFLAfrica) November 16, 2023
How much should Michael Penix’s injury history concern Giants, if he replaces Daniel Jones? | NJ.com
There’s a good chance the Giants will pick a quarterback high in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The top two quarterbacks, by a wide margin, are USC’s Caleb Williams and North Carolina’s Drake Maye. Williams is Pro Football Focus’ No. 1 overall prospect, while Maye is No. 3.
This week’s opponent
Sam Howell: Leading the league in passing yards doesn't mean that much to me | Pro Football Talk
“Honestly, I don’t really look at it a whole lot,” Howell said. “Obviously, I want to go out there every single weekend, play well and give our team a chance to win. Obviously, we haven’t won enough games. We haven’t won the games that I feel like we should have won this season. So that’s a little bit disappointing, but I really don’t look too much into what I’m doing on a personal level. I look more into what we’re doing as a team and just how I can improve for this football team and how I can put this football team in better chances to win football games.”
Where did the Bill Belichick to the Washington Commanders rumors start? | Hogs Haven
The Bill Belichick to Washington rumors were initially dismissed when Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio floated the idea of the Patriots trading the head coach that brought them six Super Bowl wins. Reports came out a month ago that, despite speculation that New England was ready to move on from Belichick, he had actually signed a lucrative, multi-year contract extension.
Around the league
Josh Allen says Ken Dorsey would have job if Bills played better | ESPN.com
Stefon Diggs: I can’t speak for my brother, I’ve always been fully invested | Pro Football Talk
Jaguars HC Doug Pederson concedes offense limited somewhat by Trevor Lawrence's health | NFL.com
Justin Fields fully participates again in Bears practice | Pro Football Talk
Steelers ST coach Danny Smith tore rotator cuff on sideline hit | ESPN.com
New Raiders CB Jack Jones on Patriots’ release: ‘I would say it wasn’t the best fit’ | NFL.com
Ravens players think Bengals QB Joe Burrow faked Week 2 injury | Cincy Jungle
49ers’ Nick Bosa says he has no issues with Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield years after planting flag | NFL.com
NFL reduces Texans LB Denzel Perryman’s suspension to 2 games | ESPN.com
Amon-Ra St. Brown will be subject of Netflix sequel to “Quarterback” series | Pro Football Talk
NFL announces crowd-sourced challenge to further improve safety, consistency of playing surfaces | NFL.com
