Giants-Commanders Week 11 fantasy outlook: Howell risky

As the Week 11 fantasy trade deadline approaches, you have your last opportunity to try to dump some New York Giants players to try to salvage them. Maybe you can get something for Darren Waller while he languishes on injured reserve. If you’re in an IDP league, Bobby Okereke is your best bet for tackles.

With that being said, let’s take a look at the Week 11 fantasy outlook for the Giants and Washington Commanders. There may be some more intriguing players on the other sideline.

Start ‘em

RB Brian Robinson: The Giants rank 24th in allowing 131.2 rushing yards per game. Robinson had a massive game last week, recording 27.70 PPR points on the strength of six receptions for 119 yards and a touchdown. Still, he’s averaging 14.1 touches per game and has posted fewer than 10 PPR points the same number of times as he’s gone above 13 (4). Antonio Gibson is normally the primary receiving target in the Commanders’ backfield, but he’s dealing with a toe injury. If he doesn’t play, Robinson should definitely be started. If not, there is still room for Robinson to get more volume, both because of the Giants’ poor run defense and the chances that Washington may play with a lead.

The Giants rank 24th in allowing 131.2 rushing yards per game. Robinson had a massive game last week, recording 27.70 PPR points on the strength of six receptions for 119 yards and a touchdown. Still, he’s averaging 14.1 touches per game and has posted fewer than 10 PPR points the same number of times as he’s gone above 13 (4). Antonio Gibson is normally the primary receiving target in the Commanders’ backfield, but he’s dealing with a toe injury. If he doesn’t play, Robinson should definitely be started. If not, there is still room for Robinson to get more volume, both because of the Giants’ poor run defense and the chances that Washington may play with a lead. WR Terry McLaurin: McLaurin had 15 PPR points against the Giants in the first matchup. CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks combined for 324 receiving yards last week for the Cowboys against the Giants. While the Commanders are not the Cowboys, Deonte Banks has struggled recently and was also limited in practice on Wednesday. McLaurin is a good start.

McLaurin had 15 PPR points against the Giants in the first matchup. CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks combined for 324 receiving yards last week for the Cowboys against the Giants. While the Commanders are not the Cowboys, Deonte Banks has struggled recently and was also limited in practice on Wednesday. McLaurin is a good start. Commanders D/ST: The Giants average just 11.8 points per game. Tommy DeVito has 260 passing yards, 70 rushing yards, three passing touchdowns, one rushing touchdown, and three interceptions in three games. Any defense playing against the Giants is worth a start.

On the fence

QB Sam Howell: Howell has found his groove over the past three weeks, especially in his 30.98-point Week 8 outburst against Philadelphia. He has posted at least 18 points in seven of his 10 games this season. Still, his first game against the Giants was his second-worst of the season, as he scored just 10.46 points. Between the possibility of a Dexter Lawrence sack-fest and a weekly Giants blowout loss, there’s plenty of bust potential here. Still, the Giants are the Giants, which also provides the possibility for a breakout performance.

Howell has found his groove over the past three weeks, especially in his 30.98-point Week 8 outburst against Philadelphia. He has posted at least 18 points in seven of his 10 games this season. Still, his first game against the Giants was his second-worst of the season, as he scored just 10.46 points. Between the possibility of a Dexter Lawrence sack-fest and a weekly Giants blowout loss, there’s plenty of bust potential here. Still, the Giants are the Giants, which also provides the possibility for a breakout performance. RB Saquon Barkley: Barkley was limited in practice on Wednesday after he tweaked his right ankle. He is usually the only Giants offensive player worth a start, but adding an injury to some difficulty with rushing into loaded boxes might lessen his appeal. Barkley’s contributions in the passing game have helped boost his fantasy production this season, but he managed just one reception for -5 yards against the Raiders. The Commanders have allowed the 12th-most receptions per game (4.0) and the 11th-most receiving yards per game (36.7) to running backs, so perhaps that can help Barkley be productive.

Barkley was limited in practice on Wednesday after he tweaked his right ankle. He is usually the only Giants offensive player worth a start, but adding an injury to some difficulty with rushing into loaded boxes might lessen his appeal. Barkley’s contributions in the passing game have helped boost his fantasy production this season, but he managed just one reception for -5 yards against the Raiders. The Commanders have allowed the 12th-most receptions per game (4.0) and the 11th-most receiving yards per game (36.7) to running backs, so perhaps that can help Barkley be productive. WRs Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel and TE Logan Thomas: The biggest issue for both of these receivers is that Howell spreads the football around. After McLaurin, all three of these players have between 47 and 55 targets and between 338 and 360 receiving yards. Dotson had back-to-back strong games in Weeks 8 and 9 but did not have a single reception in Week 10, while Samuel had just two for six yards against Seattle. Thomas has had two games with 16+ PPR points but has gone over 10 only one other time. Start any of them at your own risk.

Sleepers

Giants D/ST: The Giants’ defense posted 15 points in the first matchup with Washington, including six sacks, just seven points allowed, and an interception. The chances of duplicating that are slim, but the sacks could potentially be there even with Kayvon Thibodeaux most likely out and Leonard Williams no longer with the team.

The Giants’ defense posted 15 points in the first matchup with Washington, including six sacks, just seven points allowed, and an interception. The chances of duplicating that are slim, but the sacks could potentially be there even with Kayvon Thibodeaux most likely out and Leonard Williams no longer with the team. K Joey Slye: Slye is just 14-for-18 (77.8%) on field goals, though he is 3-for-4 from 50+. He has been one of the least productive fantasy kickers this season. Still, against the Giants, there’s always a chance for an offensive outburst. On the flip side, Brandon Aubrey managed just 7 points last week for the Cowboys since their scores were touchdowns rather than field goals.

Sit ‘em

The rest of the Giants’ offense: no explanation necessary.

no explanation necessary. K Randy Bullock: same.

Around the NFL

Dak Prescott has been electric in fantasy over the Cowboys’ last four games. His 38.86 points against the Giants continued a three-game stretch where he has scored at least 27 points. Still, the Panthers allow the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, which makes starting him less than a complete no-brainer this week.

has been electric in fantasy over the Cowboys’ last four games. His 38.86 points against the Giants continued a three-game stretch where he has scored at least 27 points. Still, the Panthers allow the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, which makes starting him less than a complete no-brainer this week. Josh Dobbs has posted at least 21.9 fantasy points per game over his last three contests — one with Arizona and two with Minnesota. Now he faces a Denver defense that has allowed the seventh-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, and he will likely have Justin Jefferson back. With his additional rushing ability, Dobbs has a chance for another big game.

has posted at least 21.9 fantasy points per game over his last three contests — one with Arizona and two with Minnesota. Now he faces a Denver defense that has allowed the seventh-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, and he will likely have Justin Jefferson back. With his additional rushing ability, Dobbs has a chance for another big game. Tyjae Spears quietly exceeded Derrick Henry’s snap count last week, 60% to 43%. Henry scored just 3 PPR points, while Spears had 10. This doesn’t mean it’s suddenly time to start Spears — he had just nine touches in the game — but he’s definitely worth a waiver wire pickup if available.

quietly exceeded Derrick Henry’s snap count last week, 60% to 43%. Henry scored just 3 PPR points, while Spears had 10. This doesn’t mean it’s suddenly time to start Spears — he had just nine touches in the game — but he’s definitely worth a waiver wire pickup if available. Breece Hall ’s fantasy floor has fallen in the last few weeks with the complete shredding of the Jets’ offensive line. After consecutive games with 20+ PPR points, he’s now had around 10 in the last two. The Bills give up the 11th-most fantasy points to running backs, but the Raiders, the opponent he faced last week, were giving up the eighth-most. With Michael Carter’s release, the Jets have the option of giving Hall more snaps, but it seems more likely that they will simply use Dalvin Cook and Israel Abanikanda to replace Carter.

’s fantasy floor has fallen in the last few weeks with the complete shredding of the Jets’ offensive line. After consecutive games with 20+ PPR points, he’s now had around 10 in the last two. The Bills give up the 11th-most fantasy points to running backs, but the Raiders, the opponent he faced last week, were giving up the eighth-most. With Michael Carter’s release, the Jets have the option of giving Hall more snaps, but it seems more likely that they will simply use Dalvin Cook and Israel Abanikanda to replace Carter. Is there any other startable receiver on the Chargers’ offense besides Keenan Allen? Allen has been one of the top fantasy receivers this season. With Josh Palmer on injured reserve, it was assumed that Quentin Johnston would take over as the WR2. Johnston had just four catches for 34 yards against Detroit, although he did have a touchdown and drew three pass interference calls. However, Jalen Guyton seemed to be earlier in the progression on most plays. It’s hard to know what to think, although one or both of these players are worth a stash.

would take over as the WR2. Johnston had just four catches for 34 yards against Detroit, although he did have a touchdown and drew three pass interference calls. However, seemed to be earlier in the progression on most plays. It’s hard to know what to think, although one or both of these players are worth a stash. Javonte Williams has started to find his groove after a slow start to the season. He now has at least 18.5 fantasy points in back-to-back games with at least 25 touches in each. The Vikings allow the eighth-most PPR points per game to running backs. Williams is a strong start candidate this week.

has started to find his groove after a slow start to the season. He now has at least 18.5 fantasy points in back-to-back games with at least 25 touches in each. The Vikings allow the eighth-most PPR points per game to running backs. Williams is a strong start candidate this week. Any defense playing against the Jets should be started. This week, it’s the Bills’ D/ST.

Possible starting/streaming options due to injury