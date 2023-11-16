Giants’ DC Wink Martindale: Much-discussed conversation with Brian Daboll ‘nothing’

New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale knows cameras caught him and head coach Brian Daboll talking both before halftime and after halftime of the Giants’ 49-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Considering that the score was 28-0 Dallas at the time there was an assumption that Daboll wasn’t happy. During his Thursday media availability, Martindale downplayed what viewers saw.

“Dabs said something to me after the game about that and he and I talk all the time, but in those two situations I talked to him about what happened because one thing about our defense, we don’t give up a whole lot of big passing plays and I credit the secondary to that and Rome [defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson] and we gave up some big plays in the passing game, which you all saw,” Martindale said. “So, I told him what happened on the coverages. That was it right before half. And then coming back out, he had just got done at that time talking to the trainers and we were talking about who wasn’t coming back for the third quarter during that time and that turned into whatever it turned into but there was nothing to it.”

Martindale said it was “tough” watching his defense give up 640 yards and 49 points to the Cowboys.

“It doesn’t happen very often, or you wouldn’t have this job very long so, you know, it was a tough game. It was really a tough game, but like I said I give Dallas credit,” Martinale said. “It was one of those games that you make a call, and you feel real good about it until the ball is snapped and then you are like, ‘Oh, no.’ You know? It was a tough one for all of us.”