Giants’ Thursday injury report: Potentially better news on 3 starters

The New York Giants got some potentially positive news on the injury front Thursday as they prepped for Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders. Three starters who did not practice on Wednesday took steps forward on Thursday.

Linebacker Bobby Okereke, the team’s defensive signal caller, practiced on a limited basis Thursday. He did not practice on Wednesday due to a hip injury.

Edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, who each suffered concussion last Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, took steps toward clearing the league’s concussion protocol.

The Giants’ injury list is a long one, but the only players who did not practice on Thursday are cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (concussion/neck) and right tackle Evan Neal (ankle).

Giants’ Thursday injury report

Did not practice

CB Adoree’ Jackson (concussion)

OT Evan Neal (ankle)

Limited participation

CB Deonte Banks (ankle)

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle)

CB Cor’Dale Flott (shoulder)

WR Jalin Hyatt (concussion — non-contact)

LB Azeez Ojulari (ankle)

LB Bobby Okereke (hip)

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee)

LB Kayvon Thibodeaux (concussion — non-contact)

OT Andrew Thomas (knee)

Full participation

QB Tommy DeVito (left shoulder)

RB Deon Jackson (concussion — has cleared protocol)

DL Dexter Lawrence (not injury related - rest on Wednesday)

S Xavier McKinney (rib)

S Jason Pinnock (thumb/ankle)