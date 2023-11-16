NFL Week 11 picks: Can the Giants sweep the Commanders?

Does your Big Blue View staff have any faith in the New York Giants this week against the Washington Commanders? Find out in this week’s staff picks for Week 11 of the 2023-24 NFL season.

Rivka Boord

I will not pick the Giants to win a game with Tommy DeVito under center. While they did beat Washington the first time, Tyrod Taylor’s performance had a lot to do with it. The Giants’ defense has also regressed over the last two games, truly giving no other reason to believe in a victory.

Pick: Commanders

Season: 81-52

Tony DelGenio

The Commanders usually give Philly a tough time, often play Dallas tough, and sometimes defeat them. The Giants fold against Philly and Dallas like a cheap suit. Yet the Giants have dominated Washington (7-2-1 in their last 10). History says the Giants shock the world and beat the Commanders. The Giants’ Keystone Cops OL, 3rd string QB, and the half of the team that is in the concussion protocol say otherwise. Washington’s defense hasn’t declined considerably despite the absence of Chase Young and Montez Sweat. Sam Howell is a dangerous QB - sometimes to the opponent, sometimes to his own team. The Commanders get their revenge for the Darnay Holmes no-DPI call last season. Washington.

Pick: Commanders

Season: 88-61

Nick Falato

The Giants will struggle to win football games this season due to their offense. Washington evens the matchup this week.

Pick: Commanders

Season: 88-61

Jeremy Portnoy

I suppose if I were actually betting money I’d pick Washington, but it’s close enough that I’m willing to roll with the Giants this week. The Commanders have already lost to New York. Throw in a blowout loss to the Bears and a near-loss to the Patriots, and this is just a team that plays down to their opponents’ level. This matchup is going to look like the Giants-Jets game from a few weeks ago. With Washington averaging only 9.7 first-half points (better than the Giants, but still awful), New York’s conservative game script might just work. I’ll take the Giants to bounce back from an awful loss and play at least semi-polished football to beat the Commanders by a field goal or two.

Pick: Giants

Season: 79-58

Valentine’s View

The Giants seem to always beat Washington, having gone 7-2-1 in the last 10 meetings. They have a win over the Commanders already this year. If I was picking the spread, I would probably take the Giants to cover, but this is a straight moneyline win/loss pick. I just can’t take this version of the Giants to beat anybody. They can’t score. I’m not sure they can stop anybody. I’m not sure Kayvon Thibodeaux and Bobby Okereke are going to play. Sadly, the misery continues for the Giants this Sunday.

Pick: Commanders

Season: 98-52