Thursday Night Football — Bengals vs. Ravens: How to watch, game time, TV channel, streaming, more

The 7-3 Baltimore Ravens host the 5-4 Cincinnati Bengals Thursday night in a pivotal AFC North battle to open Week 11. The Bengals sit at the bottom of their division after their slow start to the season, which, to some degree, can be attributed to quarterback Joe Burrow’s calf injury.

Burrow is healthy and maneuvering now, although both of his top receiving weapons are dealing with injuries. Star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is currently playing through a back injury, and Tee Higgins will miss his second consecutive game with a hamstring issue.

Cincinnati lost 30-27 at home to red hot rookie sensation C.J. Stroud and the Texans. Burrow and the Bengals will have their work cut out for them against the Ravens, who have the number one scoring defense in the NFL. The Ravens defense currently leads the league with 39 sacks; the next closest team is the Bills with 33.

Baltimore also lost its Week 10 matchup. The Cleveland Browns scratched and crawled their way to a 33-31 victory in Baltimore. Thursday Night will be the third consecutive Ravens’ game at home.

The Ravens will look to feature their undrafted rookie running back Keaton Mitchell, who rushed for 65+ yards and a score in the last two games. The combination of Mitchell, Gus Edwards, and Justice Hill - along with the sensational rushing ability of quarterback Lamar Jackson - lead the league in rushing yards per game (154.9).

Before losing in Week 10, the Ravens were on a four-week tear, dismantling their opponents with a collective score of 130-49. Baltimore beat Detroit 38-6 and the Seattle Seahawks 37-3. Baltimore defeated Cincinnati 27-24 in Week 2; the Bengals will look to split the regular season matchup for the the second consecutive season, albeit Cincinnati did defeat the Ravens in the Wild Card Round last season.

Injuries

Here is the injury report for the Ravens:

#Ravens game statuses and injury report for tomorrow night: pic.twitter.com/XGuSym8IBR — Carita Parks (@CaritaCParks) November 15, 2023

Here is the injury report for the Bengals:

.@KetteringHealth Injury Report for Thursday Night Football in Baltimore ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/qKHWlY24mB — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 15, 2023

How to watch

What: Cincinnati Benglas vs. Baltimore Ravens

When: Thursday, Nov. 15th

Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: Amazon Prime

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung

Radio: Westwood One:Tom McCarthy, Jason McCourty | SiriusXM: 88; Cincinnati: 81 or 226, Baltimore: 83 or 225, National: 88

Streaming: NFL +

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Spread: Bengals (+3.5| -112) | Ravens (-3.5 | -108) Moneyline: Bengals +145, Ravens -175| Over/Under: 46 (Under -110, Over -110)

Follow us on social media

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Nick Falato: Follow @nickfalato

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio

Staff picks