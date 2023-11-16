Giants news, 11/15: Josh Allen, Tommy DeVito, college quarterbacks, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants (+10) fans!

Poll result: Giant fans say no to trade for Josh Allen

On Tuesday, BBV put up a poll based on Lawrence Tynes tossing out a “for entertainment purposes only” social media trade idea between the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills.

The former Giants kicker proposal would have the Giants sending Daniel Jones and first-round picks in 2024 and 2025 to the Buffalo Bills for quarterback Josh Allen.

Everyone visiting this website knows the backstory between the two franchises—GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll have deep connections to the team and its front office; the back and forth between Allen and Daboll in the week leading up to the Week 7 game; and both teams maybe ready to go in new directions—and why the connection is being made.

But Allen the Giants this is not what Big Blue Nation voters want. With over 3,300 votes cast, 56% of respondents said no to the trade compared with 44% wanting Allen on the team starting next year.

What do the results mean? For me, it's a realization the Giants are not just one piece away. Trading for Allen would upgrade the team, but the team has regressed from last year and just getting back to the playoffs seems like it is years away no matter who is behind center in 2024.

More from Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

Summing up the 2023 Giants in one play

This play from Sunday really sums up the Giants offense this year. Sloppy and head-scratching, with an offensive lineman facing the wrong way and stopping his RB from scoring. pic.twitter.com/EJnFCSbZXx — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 15, 2023

Giants OC Mike Kafka, 36: The Giants' surprise success last year helped propel Kafka's head coaching candidacy; he interviewed with four teams and got second interviews with two of them (Texans and Cardinals). Even with New York struggling amidst a mess of injuries, Kafka's impressive performance on the interview circuit a year ago figures to have him in the mix again.

What has gone wrong? Everything. Their offensive line was a mess early this season, and it gave their quarterbacks almost no chance for consistent success. Now, quarterbacks Daniel Jones and backup Tyrod Taylor are injured when the offensive line is finally in a little bit better shape. It has been that kind of season.

The bar is about as low as it could get after the first half of the season. No team has averaged fewer than 12.0 points per game since the 2009 Rams.

Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard stays hyped up even when he’s not playing much and — in his own words — “I don’t really have much room for error” when he does take the field.

Quite the season for Dexter Lawrence. It took three men to block him at times on Sunday, and it’s easy to see why he’s getting so much attention with the best pass-rush win rate (21.1%) and grade (92.6) of all defensive interior linemen.

Head coach Brian Daboll stresses consistency

A winning culture. If the New York Giants cannot muster at least that, Andrew Thomas is in big trouble. He is the most secure player — maybe the most secure individual — employed by the team.

Eli Manning stood up for Daniel Jones, whom the Giants signed to a four-year, $160 million contract last offseason, during an appearance on the “Marchand & Ourand Sports Media Podcast.”

“He’s going to come back, he’s going to be healthy,” Manning said. “He works hard. He’s a great teammate. He does all the intangible things really, really well, and I think they got to trust him, can put some guys, get help around them and continue to grow with these teams. I think when you sign your key guys to contracts, Saquon [Barkley], Dexter Lawrence, Daniel … you put these guys, you keep adding guys around them and you don’t just say, hey, switch it up right away because you have one bad year.”

With rumors continuing to swirl that the New England Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick are set to divorce after this season, it has sparked the imagination of some Giants fans whose dreams of seeing New York close the gap against the Cowboys and Eagles were dashed and who view the 71-year-old future Hall of Fame head coach and one-time Giants defensive coordinator under Hall of Fame head coach Bill Parcells, as the answer.

On Wednesday, current Giants coach Brian Daboll was asked about ownership’s reaction to recent blowout losses.

“Kind of like everybody’s,” Daboll said. “Nobody’s happy.”

A national perspective

The culture built by Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll is what #Giants’ ownership wants. Last season’s success will not be lost on John Mara anytime soon. https://t.co/DPXUP5eQcn pic.twitter.com/ZGU5PJLdHl — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 15, 2023

Long term, these struggles might not be the worst thing for the Giants, with the team currently projected to pick second overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. That would put them in a position to reset at quarterback and draft either USC’s Caleb Williams or North Carolina’s Drake Maye. And there may not be many better options than Brian Daboll to help bring a rookie quarterback along, given his success with Josh Allen in his time as the Buffalo Bills‘ offensive coordinator.

3. Marvin Harrison Jr.: WR, Ohio State Deviating from the quarterback trend, Harrison is a generational wide receiver prospect who would immediately fill the Giant's long-lasting need for a No. 1 wideout. Big Blue only has two wide receivers who figure to fit in their long-term plans -- Jalin Hyatt and Wan'Dale Robinson. So they'll likely draft at least one wide receiver in April. Harrison's size, speed (sub 4.40 40-yard dash), and strength all stand out. ESPN’s analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said he would rank Harrison as the top WR prospect over the last 16 years.

The Post asked NFL sources to evaluate the other first- and second-round draft projections who could be available to the Giants if they don't have a Top-2 pick.

Jayden Daniels, a dual-threat from LSU, is surging as the season progresses. Daniels has accounted for 76 plays of 20 yards or more — 19 more than any other quarterback. “The way he moves around, his body rhythm, is unique,” the NFL offensive coach said.

This week’s opponent

Gibson did not practice on Wednesday because of a toe injury. Gibson has appeared in all 10 games for the Commanders this season and has run 30 times for 137 yards as a complement to Brian Robinson. He has also caught 30 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns.

Defensive lineman Jonathan Allen and cornerback Kendall Fuller had rest days while wide receiver Curtis Samuel (toe) was a limited participant.

Once he had a quarterback, Rivera’s Commanders would take the next step — double-digit wins, regular playoff appearances, respect.

But a quarterback, it seems, finally, is here. The team around that quarterback, meanwhile, doesn’t seem to be any closer to respectable than it was after Rivera’s first season. The roster Rivera and Co, have built is falling apart.

Despite having a second-year QB and a so-so O-line, Bieniemy and the Commanders have thrown the ball at historic rates by any measure.

Around the league

Chargers sign Justin Hollins off Giants practice squad | Pro Football Talk

Panthers HC Frank Reich taking back play-calling duties after giving them to OC Thomas Brown | NFL.com

Andy Reid on Eagles’ tush push: “I just think they’re good at it” | Pro Football Talk

Jets' Saleh - If Aaron Rodgers says he wants to play, he'll play | ESPN.com

Jets hold players-only meeting amid offensive struggles | CBSSports.com

Michael Carter lands with Cardinals after being waived by Jets | Pro Football Talk

Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson to start vs. Steelers after Deshaun Watson's season-ending injury | NFL.com

Justin Fields: Thumb injury isn't 100% healed, but feels good | Pro Football Talk

Bengals WR Tee Higgins (hamstring) to miss second game in row | ESPN.com

Mac Jones hasn't been told if he will stay Patriots starting quarterback | Pats Pulpit

DT Javon Hargrave: 49ers let guard down after 5-0 start | NFL.com

2024 NFL free agency: Early top-25 ranking, buzz, predictions - ESPN

BBV mailbag

BBV podcast

BBV YouTube

Follow BBV

