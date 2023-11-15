Giants-Commanders injury news: 5 key Giants did not practice

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll told media that four key players did not practice on Wednesday. Edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux (concussion), wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (concussion), cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (concussion) and right tackle Evan Neal (ankle) will all be sidelined.

Jackson and Neal both missed last week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. Thibodeaux and Hyatt were concussed in that game.

Daboll said that quarterback Tommy DeVito, who appeared to have some shoulder discomfort near the end of the game on Sunday, is OK and will start Sunday vs. the Washington Commanders.

Cornerbacks Deonte Banks (ankle) and Cor’Dale Flott (shoulder) were limited practice participants.

Linebacker Bobby Okereke (hip) showed up on the post-practice injury report as a ‘did not practice’ due to a hip injury.

Tyrod Taylor, Darren Waller updates

Daboll said that quarterback Tyrod Taylor, on IR with a rib injury, is making progress. Dan Duggan tweeted that Taylor was seen running sprints before practice. Taylor has missed two games and has to miss at least two more. If he is healthy, he could be activated following the Giants’ Week 13 bye and play Week 15 (Dec. 11) against the Green Bay Packers.

Darren Waller, on IR with a hamstring injury also has to miss at least two more games. This update, from a charity function run by Waller, doesn’t seem optimistic:

On the injury front, Darren Waller said he’s working on re-strengthening his hamstring, noting it’s “still kinda in the early phases.”



The #Giants TE says jogging is fine right now but hitting top speed and hard cutting is something they’ll blend in over the next couple weeks. — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) November 15, 2023

Giants Wednesday injury report