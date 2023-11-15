Giants vs. Commanders 2023, Week 11: Everything you need to know

The New York Giants get one week closer to finishing their dismal 2023-24 season when they travel to Landover, Md. on Sunday to face the Washington Commanders. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the 2-8 Giants, losers of three straight games, are +330 on the moneyline against the homestanding Commanders, who are 4-6

The Giants defeated Washington 14-7 in Week 6. In that game, the Giants sacked Washington quarterback Sam Howell six times while Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor went 18-of-29 for 279 yards and 2 touchdowns.

With both Taylor (ribs) and starter Daniel Jones (torn ACL) on IR, the Giants are now quarterbacked by undrafted free agent rookie Tommy DeVito.

The Giants enter the game last in the NFL in scoring at 11.8 points per game and 29th in points allowed (26.6 per game). The Commanders are 17th in points scored per game (21.7) and 31st in points allowed (27.4).

Giants quarterbacks have been sacked a league-high 54 times this season. The Commanders are second in that category, having given up 47 sacks.

