SB Nation Reacts poll: Who will get the first pick in the 2024 draft?

We’ve pretty much run out of adjectives to describe the New York Giants 2023 season. Not only has it been bad, but every time we think that it can’t get worse it somehow manages to get worse.

There isn’t really any question that we won’t have to wait long for the Giants to be on the clock in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. They’re going to be drafting highly, but the only real question now is how high the Giants draft pick will be. However, there’s stiff competition for the top pick in the upcoming draft.

The Giants currently hold the second overall pick in the 2024 draft by virtue of having the weakest strength of schedule among the 2-8 teams. They’re just behind the 1-win Carolina Panthers who are in the first year of their rebuild. The Panthers’ pick is owned by the Chicago Bears, who are also lost in their own right.

The Arizona Cardinals just got starting quarterback Kyler Murray back and have talent on their offense — but have stumbled even with him.

The New England Patriots are the final 2-8 team, and the Giants’ Week 12 opponent. The Pats are a lost and confused shell of their former selves. They’ve fallen so far that the status of Bill Belichick — Darth Hoodie, the greatest coach in NFL history — is being called into question.

For the Giants own part, they’re the worst team in the NFL through 10 weeks — or at least the least efficient team.

But will that be enough to secure the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft?

After all, the Giants could be getting Tyrod Taylor and Darren Waller back at some point this season. They’re also in direct competition with three of the four teams in the tier above them (the Cardinals, Panthers, and Patriots). The schedule also gets interesting, as the Panthers and Bears played this past week, while the Giants and Patriots play next week.

So, SB Nation Reacts wants to know if Giants fans think their team will be on the clock when the season (mercifully) ends, or if it will be the Bears, Patriots, or Cardinals.

