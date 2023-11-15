Giants news, 11/15: Josh Allen, Brian Daboll, Dexter Lawrence, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants (+10) fans!

Lawrence Tynes, former New York Giants placekicker turned constantly active social media presence, tossed out a “for entertainment purposes only” trade idea on the platform formerly known as Twitter Tuesday morning.

The Giants send Daniel Jones and first-round picks in 2024 and 2025 to the Buffalo Bills for quarterback Josh Allen.

If it was really an option, would you do this deal?

Daboll owns 11 victories in his two seasons, more than previous Giants coaches Joe Judge (10) and Pat Shurmur (nine) had when they were fired after two seasons. Ben McAdoo went 11-5 in his first season, then 2-10 in his second, which precipitated his firing with three games to play.

But the cumulative game-by-game point differentials for the current Giants to those for the second seasons of Judge, Shurmur and McAdoo, shows the 2023 team is on a far worse pace than those others.

It’s not hard to envision a divide between the two as Daboll’s offense fails to score points while Martindale’s defense hemorrhages them. Daboll was celebrated for going outside of his circle to hire Martindale, pivoting to the aggressive defensive coordinator after Patrick Graham bolted for Las Vegas. But that lack of a pre-existing relationship could make things more tenuous in the face of adversity. Martindale’s lengthy and candid response last week to safety Xavier McKinney’s criticisms was a stark contrast to Daboll’s approach to internal strife. Daboll downplayed McKinney’s gripes about the coaching staff not listening to player input.

Mark Cannizzaro notes that the head coach has had a steady hand unlike his predecessors as the season has taken a turn for the worse.

Daboll, who doesn’t win the press conferences, has been consistent in his approach and his demeanor, and that’s not going to change. He’s seen and been through a lot of good and a lot of bad as an NFL assistant coach and is pretty well-versed as a crisis manager, which is what the Giants need at the moment. Pat Shurmur came to the Giants as personable and quickly turned paranoid that every decision he made was going to be second-guessed. In the end, Joe Judge finally cracked under the pressure of having no NFL-caliber quarterback to put on the field in Chicago and that was the last straw in his undoing.

How Dexter Lawrence is being blocked, Part 2

Since Leonard Williams has been traded, Dexter Lawrence’s year-to-date double team % has increased from 67% to 71% when rushing the passer.



Dex has been doubled on 27 out of his 31 eligible* pass rush snaps since the trade (87%!)



Data from ESPN Analytics/NGS — Doug Analytics (@Doug_Analytics) November 14, 2023

Joe Schoen was listed in the “Too New” category as PFF wanted at least a three-year sample for each general manager, so anyone hired after the 2021 cycle did not qualify. We will still share some thoughts below. In 2023, the Giants have been absolutely decimated with injuries to key players but also appear devoid of talent across both sides of the ball outside of a few key pieces. It was very sharp of Schoen to recoup a second- and a fifth-round draft pick for interior defender Leonard Williams at the deadline, especially because Williams cannot be franchise-tagged, and compensatory picks are never a given.

The Giants are a debacle on so many levels right now. Their latest disaster came Sunday in Dallas, where the Cowboys beat them 49-17, after crushing them 40-0 in Week 1.

Kayvon Thibodeaux helping those in need

Kayvon Thibodeaux’s JREAM Foundation hosted a special Thanksgiving meal distribution at the Vista Academy in Brooklyn, NY. Thibodeaux and The Jream Foundation partnered with the @FoodBank4NYC to provide meals for up to 300 families! pic.twitter.com/bKhxYcexeo — NYG in the Community (@GiantsCRDept) November 14, 2023

CB Deonte Banks Overall Rookie Grade: 43.9 (Rank: 18/19) Week 10 Grade: 38.1

Death, taxes and Deonte Banks being matched up with top-flight receivers. This week, it was CeeDee Lamb’s turn. He caught three balls for 72 yards against Banks, including an unreal one-handed grab with Banks tying up his off arm. Banks has given up 393 yards over the past four weeks, the most in the NFL, but it’s fair to wonder if the Giants are putting him in a fair position to succeed.

Jonathan Allen didn't have much to say after the Washington Commanders' 29-26 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He answered one question during his availability with the media, and the answer had nothing to do with the game itself.

"I heard something interesting from the Boston Celtics coach," Allen said. "He said that 'People love to shoutout God when things are going great, but you never hear when things are going bad and you're in the middle of something.' So, I would like to take this time and shoutout God."

Three weeks ago, after a humiliating loss in New York, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen’s profane rant captured players’ exasperation that they weren’t, in fact, better than the terrible Giants.

But on Sunday night, the defense reiterated this is just what it is. It lacks attention to detail and has a knack for being lesser than the sum of its parts. Despite the fight the offense put up, the defense allowed three straight scores in the fourth quarter and pushed Allen’s frustration higher.

CB Emmanuel Forbes Overall Rookie Grade: 47.9 (Rank: 15/19) Week 10 Grade: 43.0

Forbes’ day was cut short after he was ejected for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Tyler Lockett. That play stunted Forbes’ momentum after a stellar Week 9 performance. He now faces a possible fine and/or suspension heading into next week’s rematch with the Giants.

Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck) to miss remainder of 2023 season | NFL.com

Former Giant Jason Pierre-Paul planning to sign with Saints after working out with team | CBSSports.com

Sean McDermott on Ken Dorsey firing: We need to find confidence on offense | Pro Football Talk

Jets cut Michael Carter | Pro Football Talk

Aaron Rodgers defends Hackett - ‘I’m a believer in the offense’ | ESPN.com

Here’s why NFL’s new jersey number rules are affecting Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes | CBSSports.com

Panthers sign former Giants LB Tae Davis | Pro Football Talk

LB Jordan Hicks has surgery on leg; Vikings sign Anthony Barr | ESPN.com

Lions HC Dan Campbell on fourth down calls: ‘Just wear a diaper before some of these games’ | NFL.com

Browns' Nick Chubb has second surgery on injured knee; team expects star RB to return during 2024 season | CBSSports.com

NFL suspends Texans’ Denzel Perryman 3 games for illegal hits | ESPN.com

Top QBs in the 2024 NFL Draft: Ranking Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Shedeur Sanders | Pro Football Network

2024 NFL offseason: Early positional needs for AFC, NFC teams | ESPN

NFL Health & Safety: Data sensor technology provides insights, better care for players | NFL.com

