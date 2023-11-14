Could Ken Dorsey, fired as Buffalo Bills OC, come to the Giants?

The Buffalo Bills made news Tuesday by firing offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey after a surprising loss to the Denver Broncos, per a report from Adam Schefter.

The Bills started out the season with a 3-1 record and looked like a sure-fire contender for the AFC Championship after a dominant 48-20 win over the Miami Dolphins. But they’ve gone 2-4 since then with losses to the the Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, Cincinnati Bengals, Broncos, and a very narrow (and controversial to say the least) win over the New York Giants.

The Bills’ offense has been frustrating and uneven throughout their recent run. Overall, they still have one of the best offenses in the NFL and are fourth in QBR, third in yards per play, EPA per play and red zone efficiency, second in third-down conversion rate, and first in success rate.

However, they’ve also been plagued by mistakes leading to turnovers and drops which have lead to their stumbling and 5-5 record.

Giants fans, meanwhile, are incredibly frustrated with their own offense — or the lack thereof — that’s produced a league-worst 11.8 points per game and 4.0 yards per play. Fans have called for offensive coordinator Mike Kafka to lose play calling duties and lately to be fired himself. A firing seems unlikely at this point, as the Giants’ severe injuries are a mitigating circumstance.

That said, the availability of Dorsey leads to the obvious question of whether or not the Giants should bring him in. The Giants can’t do much to help their personnel woes at the moment beyond waiting for Tyrod Taylor and Darren Waller to get healthy. However, adding a new perspective and offensive mind could help the Giants at least get more competitive on offense.

Dorsey is obviously familiar with Brian Daboll after spending three years as the Bills’ quarterbacks coach, and later passing game coordinator. He did add wrinkles to Buffalo’s offense upon becoming the offensive coordinator. and helped to integrate rushing concepts into the Bills’ pass-happy scheme. While Buffalo still didn’t run often, they were successful when they did.

Daboll reportedly wanted to bring Dorsey to the Giants as offensive coordinator after becoming head coach in 2022, but Dorsey chose to remain in Buffalo.

So, should the Giants look to add Dorsey as an offensive assistant or consultant?