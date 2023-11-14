Josh Allen to the Giants? Would you make this hypothetical trade?

Lawrence Tynes, former New York Giants placekicker turned constantly active social media presence, tossed out a “for entertainment purposes only” trade idea on the platform formerly known as Twitter Tuesday morning.

So, because we can all use a distraction from arguing about why the Giants’ season has gone so wrong and who should be blamed for it, let’s entertain ourselves.

Tynes’ idea?

The Giants send Daniel Jones and first-round picks in 2024 and 2025 to the Buffalo Bills for quarterback Josh Allen.

Now, this is NOT a real trade proposal that is actually being considered by either team. It isn’t going to happen. It sprang out of Tynes’ imagination.

Because we can, though, let’s imagine it.

I don’t know if GM Joe Schoen would give up two first-round picks. I do know Brian Daboll loves Josh Allen. He went on and on ... and on some more when asked about Allen the week before the Giants played the Bills this season.

Daboll was part of Allen’s rise in Buffalo, and would probably drool at the thought of having Allen as his quarterback with the Giants. Did you see the curt handshake between Daboll and Buffalo coach Sean McDermott at the end of the Giants-Bills game? There’s enough tension between those two that you have to know Daboll would love the chance to try and show McDermott he could go farther with Allen than McDermott has been able to.

As talented as the 27-year-old Allen is, the flaw has been trying to do too much and turning the ball over too often. Allen has thrown double-digit interceptions in five of his six seasons, and is currently the only quarterback in the league to have thrown 10+ interceptions each of the last four seasons.

If it was really an option, would you do this deal? Vote in the poll.