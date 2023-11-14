Giants news, 11/14: Daboll and Dexter comments, Justin Pugh, Daniel Jones, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

The New York Giants defeated the Washington Commanders in Week 7 just a few Sundays ago. Unsurprisingly, that won’t stop them from being huge underdogs for the rematch in Week 11.

The Commanders are favored by 10 points at DraftKings Sportsbook with -455 odds on the moneyline. It’s been at least 20 years since a Giants-Commanders game had a spread so large in either team’s favor. Washington has yet to win a game by 10 points this year, though they’ve been on the receiving end of two blowout losses.

Despite those trends, oddsmakers have been swayed by the Giants’ 49-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. New York failed to cover the 17-point spread, which was already the largest for any NFL game so far this year.

And when it was all over, in the dead quiet of the losing locker room, in between accountable players like linebacker Bobby Okereke and Barkley and receivers Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard, who were caught on camera having a heated exchange on the sideline, there was a disturbing lack of accountability taking place from some supposed team leaders. Safety Xavier McKinney, another captain on defense who spent all last week dodging reporters after he publicly threw Martindale under the bus following last week’s loss in Las Vegas, also declined to be interviewed. Defensive end Jihad Ward, who produced all of one tackle in the game, also declined to be interviewed, saying only, “I’m going to talk to you, just not today. I’m going to speak my mind. I’ll let you know.’’

Daboll on Monday

Coach Daboll on the team's mindset following Week 10



Watch: https://t.co/XL8ikWLSSh pic.twitter.com/OqMvZQKEzx — GiantsTV (@GiantsTV) November 13, 2023

Defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence credited Daboll with keeping the players’ focus on the immediate task ahead of them, whether it’s that day’s practice or the next game.

“I respect Dabs a lot,” Lawrence said. “He’s just as or more competitive as the players, and he wants to win and create an environment of winning just as much as the players do. This year is not going that way. I think he’s doing a good job of just perspective. I think that’s the biggest thing about everything, putting things in perspective. Last night after the game, he didn’t really address much. I just told the team, look, we’ve got to be here for each other no matter what is going on, no matter how raggedy the season is. We love each other in here, and we’ve got to play for each other in here and be there for each other through this dark time, and we’ve got to fight our way out.”

“People will end up losing jobs over there with the Giants,” Boomer said. “I don’t know who will, but somebody will. Somebody is going to have to pay for this. Players are gonna be shipped out of here. Other players will be brought in…do you trust the GM? Do you trust the head coach? All of these questions will have to be asked and answered over the last eight weeks of the NFL season.”

“That just shows you how sad things are for the Giants, that they felt that was going to somehow send a message or impress somebody,” Francesa said. “They are now putting a product on the field at this point of the season, the middle of November, a few days before Thanksgiving, that is a disgraceful product in every way.”

JMS takes down a fellow rookie

Good finish by John Michael Schmitz vs. Mazi Smith to allow a 19 yard Devito rush



rook vs. rook pic.twitter.com/1YNkdwt3aA — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) November 13, 2023

“Look, he hit the quarterback late, I took exception to it, I hit him, I shouldn’t have done that when he was on the ground, pushed him and he kicked me,’’ Pugh said. “I’ve gotten in so many fights in my career, I’m not gonna cost myself money. He’s gonna get a FedEx so I feel bad for him on that. I don’t want a guy to lose money. But you don’t kick somebody on a football field.’’

ESPN analytics backs this up as the Giants have a 38.4 percent chance to make the top pick for first time in 58 years when they selected RB Tucker Frederickson in 1965. No other team outside of the Giants and Bears (39.3 percent) have better than a 12 percent chance to have the pick of their choice at the top spot.

Per tankathon.com, despite three teams (Giants, Patriots and Cardinals) having a 2-8 record, the Giants own the tiebreaker, thanks to having a weaker strength of schedule this season

While taking USC’s Caleb Williams or North Carolina’s Drake Maye with one of the top two picks might seem like a no-brainer for the 2-8 Giants right now — especially with Daniel Jones’ health issues — it’s far from guaranteed that the Giants would actually do it. According to multiple sources, including one inside the Giants, some key people in the organization still have faith in Jones and believe their 26-year-old franchise quarterback can still be their long-term answer.

“It’s almost an unfair evaluation,” said an NFC scout who has watched the Giants this season. “He was getting battered. He had no time to run an offense before the rush was in his face. He didn’t look good. I’m not excusing him. But he didn’t have much of a chance. And I think they know that.”

Caleb Williams or Drake Maye better be legit. Because the only payoff for this miserable Giants season is the chance to pick one of them.

This week’s opponent

The Commanders' defense had one of its better days on third down against the Seahawks, holding their opponent to just 4-of-14 on conversion attempts. That's encouraging, but Rivera also believes the Commanders need to do better on first and second downs to put themselves in better position. The Seahawks had 27 first downs on Sunday, which ties the second highest number of the season for them.

"Collectively, we have to be better overall," Rivera said. "We're playing a number of different guys now, especially after last week, and there's some cohesion that has to come."

Head coach Ron Rivera said Sam Howell put the team “in a position to win” and right guard Sam Cosmi said “it’s like, wow” when discussing Howell’s development in his first year as the starter in Washington. Howell finished the day 29-of-44 for 312 yards and three touchdowns, but his assessment of his play was a bit harsher than the other voices in the locker room.

Commanders quarterback Sam Howell has thrown for 300 yards in three consecutive games, the first time a Washington quarterback has done so since Kirk Cousins in 2015. When you think about the quarterbacks who have thrown for 300 yards since Cousins departed, Alex Smith has done it three times in 18 games, Case Keenum twice in ten games, Dwayne Haskins once in 16 games, Taylor Heinicke once in 26 games, and Wentz three times in eight games.

