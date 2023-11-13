Broncos at Bills: How to watch, TV schedule, start time, more

The Denver Broncos will take on the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football in a battle between two AFC teams who have fallen short of expectations.

The Bills were seen as a Super Bowl favorite entering the season, but some cracks became evident when they struggled to beat the New York Giants in Week 6. Since then, the Bills have lost to the lowly New England Patriots and the Cincinnati Bengals and beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by only six points. They’ll drop to .500 if they can’t beat Denver.

Buffalo scored 30 or more points in three of its first four games, but they have yet to reach that point total since. Perhaps that will change against a Denver defense allowing a league-worst 405.9 yards per game.

The Broncos also began the year with some optimism surrounding new head coach Sean Payton. Things quickly derailed after a 70-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins and a 10-point loss to the New York Jets.

However, the Broncos are coming off a bye week and a shocking 24-9 upset of the Kansas City Chiefs. If they can knock off another AFC powerhouse and earn their third-straight win, there will be some momentum brewing. Denver has a brutal upcoming schedule, and so they’ll need to best some elite teams in order to save their season.

The Bills’ Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen will both play after being listed as questionable during the week.

How to watch

What: Denver Broncos (3-5) at Buffalo Bills (5-4)

When: Monday, Nov. 13

Where: Highmark Stadium, Buffalo, N.Y.

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters

SiriusXM: Broncos: 81 or 226, Bills: 83 or 225

Streaming: NFL+, ESPN+

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Bills -7.5

Referee: Bill Vinovich

Weather: 46 degrees, partly cloudy

Follow us on social media

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @valentine_ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio

Staff picks