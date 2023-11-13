Giants-Commanders Week 11 odds: Another double-digit spread

The New York Giants defeated the Washington Commanders in Week 7 just a few Sundays ago. Unsurprisingly, that won’t stop them from being huge underdogs for the rematch in Week 11.

The Commanders are favored by 10 points at DraftKings Sportsbook with -455 odds on the moneyline. It’s been at least 20 years since a Giants-Commanders game had a spread so large in either team’s favor. Washington has yet to win a game by 10 points this year, though they’ve been on the receiving end of two blowout losses.

The over/under is set at 37 points, much higher than the total in the Giants’ 14-7 victory earlier in the season with Tyrod Taylor at quarterback.

Despite those trends, oddsmakers have been swayed by the Giants’ 49-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. New York failed to cover the 17-point spread, which was already the largest for any NFL game so far this year.

With Daniel Jones out for the season and Taylor on injured reserve, undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito will presumably start again at quarterback. Devito had 86 passing yards with two touchdown passes and an interception against Dallas.

The Commanders are 4-6 overall and 5-4-1 against the spread. They’re coming off a a heartbreaking 29-26 loss to the Seattle Seahawks that could have brought their record back to .500. Washington scored 14 points in the fourth quarter but still could not prevent a late Seahawks rally and a walk-off field goal.

Regardless, quarterback Sam Howell was terrific for the Commanders with a 109.3 quarterback rating and 312 passing yards. It was his third game of the year with at least three touchdown passes.

The Seahawks beat the Giants 24-3 earlier in the year.

Giants-Commanders kicks off at 1 p.m. on Nov. 19.