Giants news, 11/13: Giants embarrassed in Dallas, Brian Daboll, Darius Slayton, more headlines

The New York Giants suffered yet another embarrassing loss on Sunday in what has become a season filled with them, this one to the Dallas Cowboys by a 49-17 score.

The Cowboys compiled 640 yards of offense to 172 for the Giants. Dallas outscored the Giants 89-17 in their two meetings this season.

The Giants are now No. 2 in the 2024 NFL Draft order. The Chicago Bears, by virtue of a trade with the 1-8 Carolina Panthers, have the No. 1 pick. The Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots are also 2-8, but the Giants have the second pick based on strength of schedule.

Other Giant observations

Schoen was in-person for North Carolina's game on Sep. 2 against South Carolina in Charlotte. That game featured UNC's quarterback Drake Maye, an underclassman who will have until Jan. 15, 2024 to petition the league for draft eligibility.

In September, Schoen also attended Clemson-Duke in Durham, N.C., and Florida St.-LSU in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Those two games featured plenty of talented players, including Duke QB Riley Leonard and LSU's Jayden Daniels. Daniels is a senior, while Leonard is an underclassmen. Most notably, Schoen attended USC's game against Washington on Nov. 4 -- a game that featured USC quarterback Caleb Williams, who won the 2022 Heisman Trophy, and Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

General manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are widely considered by sources inside and outside the building to be safe. They’ll be able to make the call on the future of the organization this offseason.

Will Daboll be able to prevent it? Sunday’s debacle inspired little hope.

The Giants delivered another low moment in a nightmare season full of them, complete with Saquon Barkley engaging in a heated conversation with Daboll — a notorious hothead — on the sideline. Then, in the second half, Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard got into a fiery sideline argument, after which Daboll appeared to try to calm Slayton down.

Slayton on his sideline outburst

Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard said their in-game interaction was not based on a disagreement between them. Shepard was trying to calm down Slayton, who admitted his frustration boiled over. Slayton said he voiced his frustrations to WR coach Mike Groh, so Shepard was trying… — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) November 13, 2023

Daboll on words with Wink

Brian Daboll says his sideline interaction with Wink Martindale, talked about at length on the FOX broadcast, was no different than any other in-game interaction with Martindale. — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) November 13, 2023

"It was a no-brainer for me," DeVito told ESPN about living with his parents. "Everything that I need is there at the house. The decision was made since this level of football is stressful for a rookie, especially from the quarterback position. There is a lot going on, a lot of meetings. So everything outside of football is handled by my family. "I don't have to worry about laundry, what I'm eating for dinner, chicken cutlets and all that is waiting for me when I get there. My mom still makes my bed. Everything is handled for me. Honestly, I don't even know if I could find a place closer to here than where I live. It takes me 12 minutes to get here."

Saquon after the game

Saquon Barkley: “It’s OK to be frustrated. It’s OK to be upset. … It’s tough. But put your hat on and keep coming to work” pic.twitter.com/9zCeACvYZO — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) November 13, 2023

This week’s opponent

Jason Myers nailed a 43-yard field goal as time expired to give the Seahawks the victory. It was his fifth field goal of the day.

Washington and Seattle combined for 27 points in the game’s final period. Myers started the fourth-quarter scoring with a 45-yard field goal to make the score 19-12, Seahawks. Antonio Gibson then caught a 19-yard touchdown to the game at 19-19.

Forbes, Washington's first-round pick in April, was ejected following the hit on Seattle receiver Tyler Lockett. As quarterback Geno Smith scrambled to his left, Lockett was forced to run to the outside as Forbes dropped into that area. Forbes faces a fine and possible suspension by the NFL.

Around the league

Kyler Murray leads Cardinals to 25-23 win in 2023 debut | Pro Football Talk

Bill Belichick on benching QB Mac Jones in loss to Colts: ‘Thought it was time for a change’ | NFL.com

Patriots would want compensation for Bill Belichick if Robert Kraft decided to move on from coach | CBSSports.com

Deshaun Watson leads Browns to ‘statement’ win vs. Ravens | ESPN.com

Kevin O’Connell: Josh Dobbs “pretty outstanding” in Sunday’s win | Pro Football Talk

C.J. Stroud’s heroics, late field goal power Texans past Bengals | The Athletic

Derek Carr likely avoids major right shoulder injury, again | Pro Football Talk

Source - Steelers LB Kwon Alexander suffers torn Achilles in win over Green Bay | ESPN.com

Falcons QB Taylor Heinicke suffers hamstring injury vs. Cardinals | The Athletic

Niners RB Christian McCaffrey’s record-tying scoring streak snapped at 17 games | NFL.com

Steelers' T.J. Watt passes brother JJ Watt for most sacks in first 100 career NFL games | CBSSports.com

Carson Wentz signed with Rams after Jets declined to make offer | NFL.com

