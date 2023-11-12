2024 NFL Draft order: 2-8 Giants hold the second overall pick

The New York Giants now hold the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft thanks to an ugly 49-17 loss on Sunday to the Dallas Cowboys.

There was very little good to come out of Week 10, as the Giants not only suffered a blowout loss to a division rival, but also suffered another spate of injuries with edge Kayvon Thibodeaux and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt suffering concussions, while cornerbacks Cor’Dale Flott (shoulder) and Deonte Banks (ankle) were also injured.

The silver lining of the loss, at least for those concerned with draft order, is that the Arizona Cardinals beat the Atlanta Falcons. Kyler Murray returned from his torn ACL Sunday and reminded everyone why he can be a problem for defenses.

In his first game in 335 days, Kyler Murray led the Cardinals to a come-from-behind 25-23 win. pic.twitter.com/0aPja690oJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 13, 2023

The Giants are one of three teams (as well as the Cardinals and New England Patriots) with a 2-8 record, but the Giants “win” the tiebreaker due to having the weakest strength of schedule.

As things stand now, the Giants currently hold picks:

2

36

57 (from the Seattle Seahawks for Leonard Williams)

67

102

140

180

That gives the Giants tremendous draft capital with which they can add talent to their roster in April. And if the team opts to use their first pick on a quarterback, they very well could have their pick of the bunch.

As we’ve noted before, this is projected to be a strong quarterback draft and Giants’ GM has been very active in personally scouting teams that have top quarterback prospects. So far this year he’s personally seen Caleb Williams (USC), Drake Maye (North Carolina), Michael Penix Jr. (Washington), Jayden Daniels (LSU), and J.J. McCarthy (Michigan). Giants scouts also saw Bo Nix (Oregon) when they attended the game between Washington and Oregon earlier this year. Schoen has also seen South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler and Duke QB Riley Leonard in person as well.

Obviously, it’s not a given that the Giants will draft a quarterback with their first pick. They’ll keep all options open for the time being, and so should we. This year’s draft class is also well-stocked at the cornerstone positions, with excellent wide receiver, offensive tackle, edge and cornerback prospects.

Considering the Giants could have four picks in the top 102, they’ll have plenty of opportunities to add good prospects at important positions.

And for now, Giants fans who are looking ahead to April can freely root for the Cardinals, Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers, and New England Patriots.