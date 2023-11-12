Watch: Giants lose 49-17 to Cowboys, fall to 2-8 - Live reaction

The New York Giants lost to the Dallas Cowboys in an utterly lopsided 49-17 blowout.

The Giants showed some fight early on and it looked as though they might make a game of it. But eventually the talent disparity between the two teams — not to mention the Giants’ ever-mounting injuries — took hold. Dak Prescott had a historic performance against the Giants’ defense while frustrations simmered (or boiled) on the sideline.

The Giants fall to 2-8 with the loss, and currently hold the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Watch as Chris and Nick react immediately after the game.

