Giants injury news: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Jalin Hyatt out with concussions, Flott, Banks injured

The New York Giants injury-plagued season just keeps getting worse. All Pro left tackle Andrew Thomas was carted to the locker room midway through the first quarter of the Giants game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Jalin Hyatt ruled out

The Giants’ speedy rookie receiver was ruled out with a concussion in the fourth quarter. He appeared shaken up on Tommy DeVito’s deep pass attempt that was intercepted in the third quarter.

Kayvon Thibodeaux ruled out

The Giants announced at the start of the second half that edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux has been ruled out with a concussion.

Flott out, Banks injured

Cor’Dale Flott left the game in the first half with a shoulder injury. He was ruled out by the Giants just before the end of the third quarter.

Deonte Banks left at the half after injuring an ankle. That left the Giants short-handed in the secondary as Adoree’ Jackson (concussion/neck) was inactive.

Thomas update: Thomas came back into the game in the second quarter after an examination in the locker room. This is obviously excellent news for the Giants’ offensive line and offense in general, allowing Justin Pugh to return to his natural left guard position and return the line to it’s starting configuration.

The fact that Giants LT Andrew Thomas was able to walk off the field and into the blue medical tent after this was impressive.



But now he’s being carted off to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/QJ0C18NgCp — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) November 12, 2023

Thomas missed seven games earlier this season after suffering a Week 1 hamstring injury against the Cowboys.

The injury to Thomas moved left guard Justin Pugh to left tackle, bringing second year guard Marcus McKethan onto the field to replace Pugh for the Giants’ third drive.