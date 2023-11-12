 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Giants-Cowboys inactives: No surprises for wounded Giants

Here is who isn’t playing for New York

By Ed Valentine
/ new

There are no surprises among the inactives for the New York Giants in Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. Offense linemen Evan Neal (ankle) and Mar Glowinski (personal), cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (concussion/neck) and running back Deon Jackson (concussion) had already been ruled out.

Randy Bullock will be the placekicker with Cade York inactive for a second consecutive week. Rookies Gervarrius Owens, a safety, and Jordon Riley, a defensive tackle are healthy scratches, as they have been most of the season.

Tommy DeVito will make his first NFL start at quarterback for the Giants with both Daniel Jones (torn ACL) and Tyrod Taylor (ribs) on injured reserve.

Giants inactives

OT Evan Neal (ankle)
G Mark Glowinski (personal)
CB Adoree’ Jackson (concussion/neck)
RB Deon Jackson (concussion)
PK Cade York
S Gervarrius Owens
DT Jordon Riley

Cowboys inactives

WR Kavontae Turpin
CB Noah Igbinoghene
CB Eric Scott
G Asim Richards
DE Viliami Fehoko
QB Trey Lance

In This Stream

Giants vs. Cowboys 2023, Week 10: Everything you need to know

View all 20 stories

Next Up In New York Giants News

Loading comments...