Giants-Cowboys inactives: No surprises for wounded Giants

There are no surprises among the inactives for the New York Giants in Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. Offense linemen Evan Neal (ankle) and Mar Glowinski (personal), cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (concussion/neck) and running back Deon Jackson (concussion) had already been ruled out.

Randy Bullock will be the placekicker with Cade York inactive for a second consecutive week. Rookies Gervarrius Owens, a safety, and Jordon Riley, a defensive tackle are healthy scratches, as they have been most of the season.

Tommy DeVito will make his first NFL start at quarterback for the Giants with both Daniel Jones (torn ACL) and Tyrod Taylor (ribs) on injured reserve.

Giants inactives

OT Evan Neal (ankle)

G Mark Glowinski (personal)

CB Adoree’ Jackson (concussion/neck)

RB Deon Jackson (concussion)

PK Cade York

S Gervarrius Owens

DT Jordon Riley

Cowboys inactives

WR Kavontae Turpin

CB Noah Igbinoghene

CB Eric Scott

G Asim Richards

DE Viliami Fehoko

QB Trey Lance