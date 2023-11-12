Giants vs. Cowboys, Week 10: Live updates!

In-game updates

Dallas adds insult to injury with 11-play, 75-yard drive to make in 49-10 with 2:14 to play. — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) November 13, 2023

Randy Bullock makes his first FG of the year as a Giant. It's a 40-yarder. 42-10 w/8:42 left. — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) November 13, 2023

Dallas stretches the lead to 42-7 on 12-yard TD pass to CeeDee Lamb. There's 1:29 left in Q3. Could the Cowboys put up 60 points? — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) November 12, 2023

Michael Gallup burns Tre Hawkins for 41-yard TD. 35-7 Dallas w/4:40 left in Q3. Not horrible coverage by Hawkins, but perfect throw by Dak Prescott and a good catch. — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) November 12, 2023

Giants finally get on the board.

Saquon Barkley is now limping around. That's the bad news. Good news is Tommy Devito just hit Lawrence Cager fror a 9-yard TD. 28-7 w/8:07 left in Q3. — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) November 12, 2023

Dak Prescott jogs in for a 9-yard TD. He could have walked. I'm 63 and I could have scored. 28-0 Dallas in final seconds of the half. — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) November 12, 2023

Prescott to Brnadin Cooks. 10-yard TD. Route is on. 21-0 Dallas, 3:48 left in the first half. — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) November 12, 2023

Tom Rinaldi reports for @NFLonFOX that Saquon Barkley had an "animated discussion with Brian Daboll" after the Giants offense turned it over on downs near the goal line. Rinaldi said visible frustration from the receiving corps, too #Giants — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) November 12, 2023

Prescott to Ferguson for 1-yard TD and Dallas goes 96 yards in an eyeblink for 14-0 Q2 lead. 8:48 left in the half. — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) November 12, 2023

First quarter score: Giants trail, 7-0, after a quarter of play but have a first down at the Dallas 11-yard line following an interception of Dak Prescott by Cor’Dale Flott.

Dallas takes advantage of short field. Goes 46 yards in 5 play. CeeDee Lamb 14-yard run on a reverse. Dalls 7, NYG 0, 3:38 left in Q1. — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) November 12, 2023

Andrew Thomas carted off. Got left ankle rolled up on. The hits keep on coming. — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) November 12, 2023

Awful, injury-plagued season continues for Andrew Thomas.

Can the New York Giants, a monumental underdog facing the largest point spread (-17.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook, in the NFL this season do the improbable on Sunday and defeat the Dallas Cowboys?

The 2-7 Giants lost to the 5-3 Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 at MetLife Stadium, 40-0. Since then, starting quarterback Daniel Jones and backup Tyrod Taylor have landed on injured reserve. The Giants will be using undrafted free agent rookie Tommy DeVito, making his first NFL start, at quarterback.

Since 1970, NFL teams have lost to a division rival by 40 or more points in their first meeting and defeated that same team later that season 10 times. The 2019 Miami Dolphins were the most recent to pull off that feat, losing to New England in Week 2, 43-0, but ending their season with a 27-24 triumph against the Patriots.

Can the Giants be the 11th team to do so?

