 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Giants vs. Cowboys, Week 10: Live updates!

Use this as your open thread throughout the game

By Ed Valentine Updated
/ new
New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

In-game updates

Giants finally get on the board.

First quarter score: Giants trail, 7-0, after a quarter of play but have a first down at the Dallas 11-yard line following an interception of Dak Prescott by Cor’Dale Flott.

Awful, injury-plagued season continues for Andrew Thomas.

Can the New York Giants, a monumental underdog facing the largest point spread (-17.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook, in the NFL this season do the improbable on Sunday and defeat the Dallas Cowboys?

The 2-7 Giants lost to the 5-3 Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 at MetLife Stadium, 40-0. Since then, starting quarterback Daniel Jones and backup Tyrod Taylor have landed on injured reserve. The Giants will be using undrafted free agent rookie Tommy DeVito, making his first NFL start, at quarterback.

Since 1970, NFL teams have lost to a division rival by 40 or more points in their first meeting and defeated that same team later that season 10 times. The 2019 Miami Dolphins were the most recent to pull off that feat, losing to New England in Week 2, 43-0, but ending their season with a 27-24 triumph against the Patriots.

Can the Giants be the 11th team to do so?

Use this as your discussion thread throughout the game. Be sure to check the BBV YouTube channel for post-game reaction from Nick Falato and Chris Pflum. Also, come on back here for all of your post-game reaction.

In This Stream

Giants vs. Cowboys 2023, Week 10: Everything you need to know

View all 20 stories

Next Up In New York Giants News

Loading comments...