Giants-Cowboys final score: Giants routed, 49-17

The New York Giants suffered yet another embarrassing loss on Sunday in what has become a season filled with them, this one to the Dallas Cowboys by a 49-17 score.

The Giants were blown out by halftime, trailing 28-0. In that first half, Dallas had 368 total yards of offense to 27 for the Giants, who had undrafted Tommy DeVito making his first career start at quarterback.

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott completed 26 of 35 passes for 404 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. Backup Cooper Rush played the fourth quarter. The Cowboys compiled 640 yards of offense to 172 for the Giants.

Dallas outscored the Giants 89-17 in their two meetings this season.

The Giants are now No. 2 in the 2024 NFL Draft order. The Chicago Bears, by virtue of a trade with the 1-8 Carolina Panthers, have the No. 1 pick. The Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots are also 2-8, but the Giants have the second pick based on strength of schedule.

Individual stats

DeVito finished 14 of 27 passing for 86 yards with 2 touchdowns and an interception. He was sacked five times.

Saquon Barkley carried 13 times for 66 yards.

Lawrence Cager and Sterling Shepard caught touchdown passes for the Giants. Darius Slayton had three receptions for 21 yards.

Injuries

Star left tackle Andrew Thomas left the game early in the first quarter with a left knee injury. Thomas missed seven games earlier this season with a hamstring injury. Thomas returned in the second quarter.

Deonte Banks suffered an ankle injury and Cor’Dale Flott a shoulder injury. With Adoree’ Jackson (concussion/neck) inactive, the Giants were short-handed in the secondary during the second half.

Kayvon Thibodeaux was ruled out at halftime with a concussion.

Wide receiver Jalin Hyatt was ruled out in the fourth quarter with a concussion.

Highlights

First career INT for Cor'Dale Flott!



: FOX pic.twitter.com/v0tzCyjxi8 — New York Giants (@Giants) November 12, 2023

What’s next?

The Giants conclude a three-game road trip by visiting Landover, Md. to face the Washington Commanders. The Giants defeated the Commanders in Week 7, 14-7.