NFL Week 10 Sunday viewing guide: Non-Giants games to watch

The New York Giants are playing football on Sunday. Maybe you are more interested, though, in what is going on around the rest of the league. Here is how to watch all of Sunday’s action.

1 p.m.

Indianapolis Colts (4-5) vs. New England Patriots (2-7)

(Game in Frankfurt, Germany)

NFL Network: Rich Eisen, Jason McCourty, Sara Walsh, Stacey Dales

Cleveland Browns (5-3) at Baltimore Ravens (7-2)

FOX: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake

Houston Texans (4-4) at Cincinnati Bengals (5-3)

CBS: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

San Francisco 49ers (5-3) at Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2)

FOX: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver

It’s hard to believe the 49ers have lost three straight games. The Jaguars have a good chance to make it four.

New Orleans Saints (5-4) at Minnesota Vikings (5-4)

FOX: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink

Green Bay Packers (3-5) at Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3)

CBS: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn

Tennessee Titans (3-5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5)

CBS: Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan, AJ Ross

Tennessee rookie quarterback Will Levis was the 33rd pick in the draft. In an alternate universe where the Giants didn’t make the playoffs last season, could Levin have ended up with the Giants?

4:05 p.m.

Atlanta Falcons (4-5) at Arizona Cardinals (1-8)

CBS: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, Amanda Renner

Giants fans should all be Kyler Murray fans for the remainder of the season.

Detroit Lions (6-2) at Los Angeles Chargers (4-4)

CBS: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

4:25 p.m.

Washington Commanders (4-5) at Seattle Seahawks (5-3)

FOX: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin

8:20 p.m.

New York Jets (4-4) at Las Vegas Raiders (4-5)

NBC: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Can Antonio Pierce’s Raiders do to the Jets what they did to the Giants?