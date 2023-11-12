Giants vs. Cowboys: How to watch, TV schedule, start time, radio, and more

Nothing is ever certain in the NFL, but it’s been at least a few years since a New York Giants loss felt as predestined as it does this Sunday.

The Giants’ 40-0 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 felt ominous at the time, and it turned out to be a perfect encapsulation of their season to date. With undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito starting at quarterback this time around, expectations are low. The Giants were 2.5-point underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook in Week 1. This time they’re 17-point underdogs, the largest spread for any game this season.

The Giants have scored just nine total touchdowns on offense this season, even with Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor starting games at quarterback. With DeVito making his first start, the Giants will likely lean on their running game and try to avoid falling into an early deficit. The Giants trailed 16-0 after the first quarter last time, and their current offense is certainly not built for a comeback.

The Cowboys are coming off a close but frustrating loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, which ended when Dallas failed to score a touchdown from the Eagles’ 6-yard line. That pretty much sums up the Cowboys’ season so far. They’ve been able to beat weaker competition by 20 points or more, but they’ve struggled to keep up with elite teams like the Eagles or 49ers.

Quarterback Dak Prescott has been playing well after struggling in 2022. He’s currently completing 70.2 percent of his passes, which would be the best mark of his career if the season ended today. He also has a 1.9 percent interception rate, which is more in line with his career average after throwing 15 picks last year.

But the true star has been CeeDee Lamb, who is one of four wide receivers in the NFL currently averaging over 100 yards per game. He had at least 10 catches and 150 yards in each of his last two games. If he does it again on Sunday, he’ll be the first player ever to accomplish that feat in three straight weeks.

History is on Dallas’ side as well. The Cowboys have won 12 of their past 13 games with the Giants. They’re also currently on an 11-game home win streak, the longest in the NFL.

How to watch

What: New York Giants (2-7) at Dallas Cowboys (5-3)

When: Sunday, Nov. 12

Where: AT&T Stadium, Dallas, Tex.

Game time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

SiriusXM: Giants: 161 or 382, Cowboys: 85 or 225

Streaming: NFL +

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Cowboys -17

Referee: Brad Rogers

Weather: 67 degrees, cloudy

