Azeez Ojulari to return for Giants against Dallas Cowboys

Azeez Ojulari, who has struggled with injuries the past two seasons, is being activated off injured reserve by the New York Giants for Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Ojulari had been on IR since suffering an ankle injury Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins. The edge defender has played in just three games this season, registering two tackles. Ojulari had 5.5 sacks last season in just seven regular-season games.

The Giants will also go with placekicker Randy Bullock for the second consecutive week. Bullock is being elevated from the practice squad for the second time despite placekicker Cade York being on the active roster. Bullock kicked off twice last week, but had no field goal or extra-point opportunities.

The Giants are also elevating tight end Tyree Jackson from the practice squad. He joins Daniel Bellinger and Lawrence Cager to give the Giants three tight ends. This is the first elevation for Jackson, who has been on the practice squad all season.

Jackson played in 14 games the past two seasons for the Philadelphia Eagles. He has three career receptions.