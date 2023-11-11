NFL Draft power rankings: The rankings that really matter to the New York Giants

The New York Giants keep sinking ... and sinking ... and sinking in the weekly NFL power rankings. That’s the bad news.

The good news? At 2-7 and facing the possibility they may not win another game this this season, the Giants keep rising in the rankings that currently matter to them. The 2024 NFL Draft power rankings.

The Giants currently own picks 3, 35, 58, 67, 104, 139 and 181. The Chicago Bears, via the Carolina Panthers, and Arizona Cardinals have the first two picks, in that order.

Tankathon uses valuations from The Harvard Sports Analysis Collective to assess which teams enter the upcoming draft with most valuable draft capital. By that measure, the Giants are No. 4 overall.

In Tankathon’s rankings, only the Cardinals, Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers possess more draft capital. The Cardinals have picks 2, 15 and 33. The Bears have the first and fifth picks. The Packers have five picks — Nos. 7, 42, 47, 73 and 82 — in the top 100.

It is far too early to obsess about mock drafts and I post this knowing too much time and energy will be spent debating the selections, but here is what Tankathon’s three-round mock draft has the Giants doing:

Round 1 (No. 3) — Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

Round 2 (No. 36) — Patrick Paul, OT, Houston

Round 2 (No. 58) — Michael Hall Jr., DT, Ohio State

Round 3 (No. 67) — Brian Thomas, WR, LSU