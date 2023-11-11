Giants news, 11/11: Young player progress, Azeez Ojulari, Saquon Barkley, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Ed Valentine writes:

By snaps played, only the Green Bay Packers have played a younger roster this season than the Giants. That, at least partially, explains the team’s 2-7 record. It also explains why these next eight games are important, and what you should pay attention to if you are looking for a reason to remain invested.

These young players brought in by GM Joe Schoen over the past couple of years are the team’s future. What those players are today is, hopefully, not what they will be a year or two years from now. Every snap played, every practice rep taken, is an opportunity for them to get better. Their development is a big part of what the remainder of the season has to be about.

More from Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

Even though the Giants’ 2-7 season is in the gutter, plenty is still at stake for their players.

And in particular, their 2023 NFL Draft picks will try to close this season strong, even with the playoffs no longer a realistic goal. A look at the Giants’ rookies amid a lost season.

It was a mistake not to bolster the outside linebacker depth more last offseason based on Azeez Ojulari’s injury history. That will certainly be a priority after another injury-plagued season. But the 2021 second-round pick needs to stay on the field for these final eight games to ensure his future with the Giants. Ojulari has one cheap year remaining on his rookie contract, but he could be traded if team leadership tires of his lack of durability.

Two of the bright spots this season: The play of LBs Micah McFadden and Bobby Okereke

The Giants haven’t exactly gotten off the the start they dreamed of this season as they sit at 2-7 with their starting and backup quarterbacks both sidelined with injuries.

But it’s not all bad for the Giants, who still hold talent on their roster despite their disappointing season. And one of those bright spots is Dexter Lawrence.

Barkley met with staff members at Operation Address The Homeless in Allentown, Pennsylvania to discuss issues related to homelessness and home insecurity in the area. Barkley then went to meet with people living in homeless camps in the woods and donated supplies, including sleeping bags, emergency supplies, hats, gloves and backpacks filled with essential care items.

“At times growing up, we struggled with home insecurity, so I can relate to some degree to the challenges many families are facing these days," said Barkley.

We asked DeVito’s trainer, Tony Racioppi of TEST Football Academy, how he thinks the Giants’ offense gets switched up now that the rookie is getting the start.

"It's not a great situation to be on your third quarterback, but I look forward to watching Tommy DeVito get better. I think the fact that he's going in knowing he's going to be the starting quarterback and getting all those reps while they set the game plan to fit his abilities and put him in a situation to have success will be better."

Eli on interviewing an Ass

@EliManning



What’s it like having your interview interrupted by a live donkey? Lots of fun talking @Schwarzenegger #Manningcast with the 2-time Super Bowl champ today:#NFL @OmahaProd pic.twitter.com/TYjMdS6cY4 — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) November 9, 2023

The Giants could find themselves in position to draft a potential game-changing QB next spring. ESPN’s Jordan Reid makes his early pick for Big Blue.

With quarterback Daniel Jones out for the season, the New York Giants are unlikely to claw out many more wins over the second half of the season. So, to lift some spirits, we are giving Giants fans something to look forward to in the form of a five-round mock draft.

Asked which player will kick Sunday, McGaughey said, “They’re just both working, and we’ll see where we’re at the end of the week. Who we feel the most comfortable with, who we think is the most comfortable, and just go from there.’’

This week’s opponent

"Never overlook an opponent," said Micah Parsons on Thursday. " We see where that got us this year. We're staying grounded coming off of a rough loss. This game [now] has a lot more importance to it, and it's a divisional game."

Prescott echoes the sentiment, knowing how important it will be for the Cowboys to take full advantage of their first true run of home games this season — four of their next five — working to protect a win streak at home that currently stands at 11 games.

Cooks said “you best believe 3 will be ready” if his opportunity arises. “I truly am just going to keep trusting it,” Cooks said. “That’s who I am. In my mind, it;’s get back to work and work harder and when it comes, it’s going to come. I mean that. I really do.”

Around the league

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase (back) questionable to play Sunday vs. Texans | NFL.com

Josh Dobbs: Jonathan Gannon looked me in the face and told me I wouldn’t be traded | Pro Football Talk

Vikings’ Justin Jefferson says he won’t play until he’s 100% | ESPN.com

Bills' Von Miller not seeking revenge against Broncos this week: 'I left on good terms' | NFL.com

Curtis Samuel questionable for Commanders | Pro Football Talk

49ers QB Brock Purdy takes ownership of turnovers: ‘I have to be smart with the ball’ | NFL.com

In retrospect, Frank Reich wishes he gave Bryce Young "that moment" at end of Thursday's game | Pro Football Talk

Falcons' Keith Smith says $87K fine rescinded after appeal | ESPN.com

J.C. Jackson expected back with Patriots after Germany trip, says Bill Belichick | Pats Pulpit

Why don't the Falcons use Bijan more? It's complicated | ESPN.com

Puka Nacua breaks LA Rams rookie record for catches, closing in on yards | Turf Show Times

The offensive line is the New York Jets' biggest issue, not QB Zach Wilson | PFF

Former Giant OL Chad Wheeler found guilty of domestic violence assault | Pro Football Talk

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page

BBV YouTube

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View YouTube from the show’s home page

Follow BBV

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio