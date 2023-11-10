Giants-Cowboys final injury report: Already short-handed Giants rule out 3 players

The New York Giants, monumental 17-point underdogs to the Dallas Cowboys, have quarterbacks Daniel Jones, and Tyrod Taylor, tight end Darren Waller and placekicker Graham Gano on IR.

Friday, we learned that the under-manned Giants will be without three more players on Sunday, two of them starters.

Starting cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (concussion/neck), starting right tackle Evan Neal (ankle) and running back Deon Jackson (concussion) have all been ruled out by the Giants.

Jackson missed the Giants’ Week 7 victory over the Washington Commanders with a neck injury. Without him in the lineup, rookie sixth-round pick Tre Hawkins III and Nick McCloud should see extensive action.

Neal missed two games with a right ankle injury before returning last Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. He left that game with a right ankle sprain and was seen in the locker room with a crutch and wearing a walking boot.

Deon Jackson is a backup running back who got his first carry as a Giant last week.

Giants-Cowboys final injury report

Giants

Out

CB Adoree’ Jackson (concussion/neck)

RB Deon Jackson (concussion)

OT Evan Neal (ankle)

Questionable

WR Parris Campbell (hamstring)

RB Jashaun Corbin (hamstring)

G Mark Glowinski (not injury related – personal matter)

LB Azeez Ojulari (ankle)

Cowboys

Questionable

WR KaVontae Turpin (shoulder)