Giants Week 10 DraftKings prop bets: Hyatt to show up?

Well, New York Giants fans, now comes the part of the season when you’re just trying to earn money on your investment in this hapless team. That’s where DraftKings prop bets come into the picture. Never fear: I, the person who has never bet a dime in her life, am here to advise you.

Nevertheless, I do have a stake in being right, so here we go. I went 3-for-8 last week, breaking my streak of two straight weeks with at least a 50% success rate. I was closer to Daniel Jones’ completion percentage last week. Of the three I did get right, two of them were just right — Saquon Barkley to go over 22.5 receiving yards (he had 23) and the game total to go under 37 points (36).

Here are my top picks for the Giants’ matchup with the Dallas Cowboys (-17).

Saquon Barkley: Over 62.5 rushing yards (-120)

I think it’s safe to say that Barkley will be running the ball a lot for the rest of this season. He’s had over 62.5 rushing yards in five of his six games, although the lone exception was Week 1 against Dallas. Still, Barkley had only 12 rush attempts in that game; with two or three more carries, he’d have hit 62.5.

Running the ball has been a struggle for Barkley for much of this season, as he’s averaged under 4.0 yards per carry in four games. Still, at 21 carries per game, all he needs is 2.97 yards per carry to exceed 62.5 rushing yards. I’ll take my chances with that.

CeeDee Lamb: Over 77.5 receiving yards (-115)

Lamb is currently averaging 103.4 receiving yards per game. He’s had at least 117 in each of his past three contests, including 194 last week against Philadelphia. Deonte Banks has allowed 210 receiving yards in his past two games; you can bet the Cowboys will try to get that matchup if they can. But even if they can’t, Lamb is likely too explosive for Cor’Dale Flott & Co. to contain. Lamb had 77 receiving yards in the Week 1 snoozer. I expect him to go over 77.5.

Jalin Hyatt: Over 13.5 receiving yards (-115)

Just for funsies, I looked for the Giants’ lowest over/under receiving total and picked the over. Unfortunately, there’s a reason that number is so low: Hyatt has been shut out in four games this season. The good news is that he’s gone over 13.5 yards in three of his last four games, but any bet of this sort is risky with Tommy DeVito under center.

Dexter Lawrence: Over 0.25 sacks (+135)

Yes, I know the Giants did not manage a single sack against Dak Prescott in the season opener. Still, their only productive pass rusher was Lawrence, who had four pressures, including two quarterback hits. Even though I expect this game to be a blowout, I don’t think it will get out of hand quite as quickly as the first meeting did. Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz has allowed three sacks this season, tied for the fifth-most among centers. I’m picking him to allow another this week.

Any team to score 30+ points: Yes (+110)

These feel like very measly odds for what should be a longshot in any given NFL game. Not in a Giants-Cowboys game, though. I’d be surprised if Dallas doesn’t score 30 or more points.

Same-game parlay: Tony Pollard anytime TD + Barkley anytime TD + Pollard over 69.5 rushing yards + Barkley over 62.5 rushing yards (+1100)

Honestly, it would shock me if this happened, but I did have to pick something, right? Pollard has only two total touchdowns this season, while Barkley has three. We’re already not off to a good start. Pollard has also gone over 69.5 rushing yards only three times in eight games this season, although one was against the Giants. I already picked Barkley for the over on his rushing yard total, so this one seemed useful.