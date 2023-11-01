Brian Daboll on Leonard Williams trade, Giants QB situation, reaction to Raiders’ coaching change

With lots of news swirling around both the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders before their Week 9 matchup on Sunday, Giants coach Brian Daboll held one of his more interesting, informative daily media session of the season on Wednesday. Here are some of the takeaways.

Leonard Williams trade explained

The Giants traded the veteran defensive tackle to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday for a second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and a fifth-round pick in the 2025 draft.

Daboll said trade discussions were initiated by the Seahawks.

“Seattle called Joe [Giants GM Joe Schoen]. Joe told me about it. Joe had a private meeting with Leo. Those guys talked about it, good conversation, and decided that that was what we were going to do, kind of on both ends,” Daboll said. “Lot of respect for Leo. Certainly we’ll miss him, but have confidence in the guys, A’Shawn [Robinson] and Nacho [Rakeem Nunez-Roches] and those guys that we have that are playing his spot.”

Daboll said the Giants “didn’t have any intention” of trading Williams as the NFL trade deadline approached.

Daboll was asked how he explains the trade of a popular, quality veteran player to the team.

“You tell ‘em how it went down,” Daboll said. “Joe wasn’t actively shopping anyone. Obviously he fields calls as the general manager. We have confidence in the guys that we have, and let ‘em go out there and have a good week.”

Impact of Raiders’ coaching change explained

Daboll said Josh McDaniels, fired Tuesday by the Raiders, “is a very good friend” with whom he has a relationship going back to 1998 when both were graduate assistants at Michigan State.

“When you have a good friend you think first and foremost of your friend,” Daboll said. “You never want to see that happen to anybody. They work extremely hard, everybody does. You have relationships. Your thought doesn’t really go to the coaching part of it, it goes more to the personal part of it a friend. His kids, his wife. It’s an unfortunate part of the business.

Daboll said he doesn’t expect many schematic changes from the Raiders, who played on Monday night, with former Giant Antonio Pierce now in charge.

Daboll said the Giants would “do our normal preparation and try to get ready to play our best game.”

The situation, though, is complicated by the fact that the Raiders are apparently benching veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in favor of rookie Aiden O’Connell.

“There’s enough tape on him [O’Connell],” Daboll said. “I’ve been in that situation. I’m sure there going to add their own wrinkles, but they had a late Monday night game. In three or four days you’ve got to get ready to play a game.

“There’s a lot of tape out there. Evaluate the tape and get ready to play.”

Giants’ quarterback situation explained

Daniel Jones

The Giants’ starting quarterback is back this week after a three-week absence due to a beck injury. Daboll said there won’t be any restrictions or accommodations for Jones. He will be full-go at practice.

“He’s good to go,” Daboll said. “Normal practice. He’s been out here throwing. He’ll have his full workload this week. Once he’s cleared he’s cleared and ready to go.”

Tyrod Taylor

Taylor, who suffered a rib injury on Sunday against the New York Jets, is meeting with doctor today. Daboll indicated that how the Giants proceed with Taylor could be determined.

“I’ll know more after he gets out of that appointment,” Daboll said. “Let’s see how this meeting goes with the doctors. He says he’s feeling better.”

If Taylor is going to be unable to play for the next few weeks, the injured reserve list could be a possibility for the veteran quarterback.

Tommy DeVito

The Giants added DeVito, an undrafted free agent rookie to the 53-man roster this week. Daboll was asked why the Giants would have enough confidence in DeVito to do that when they apparently didn’t have enough confidence in him Sunday against the Jets to do much more than hand the ball to Saquon Barkley. DeVito went 2 of 7 passing for -1 yards, throwing just three passes after halftime.

“We wanted to play that game a certain way, and each game is different,” Daboll said.

Matt Barkley

The Giants signed 33-year-old Matt Barkley, a 2013 fourth-round draft pick by the Philadelphia Eagles this week as protection with both Taylor and Jones having suffered injuries.

“Matt’s had familiarity in what we do and understands our terminology. I called a game it was actually against the Jets I think with Matt back in ‘18 or somewhere around there. Pretty good result.”

Barkley went 15-of-25 for 232 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-10 Buffalo victory.

“He’s been around, he’s been with us for a while, he knows our stuff,” Daboll said. “We’ll see where Ty’s at and we’ll go from there.”

That would seem to be an indication that Barkley could be a practice squad elevation as a third quarterback against the Raiders, or could even land on the 53-man roster before Sunday.